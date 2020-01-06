10 Budget-Friendly Dating Ideas That Won't Break The Bank

1. Make Movie Plans At Your Place One of the best ways to have a romantic date will be to plan a movie date at your place. You can choose any of your partner's favourite movie and relax for hours. Team it with some snacks, cushions and cold drinks and it will surely be a memorable date. This is not only cost-effective but will also help you and your partner in spending quality time with each other.

2. Go For Trekking Instead Of Expensive Trips Forget about expensive trips, trekking can be fun too. If you want to take a break from mundane life and looking for adventure, then short treks will be great. You can choose a calm and serene place to escape from the hustle of city life and spend a day with your partner. Trekking is quite cheap and thrilling. This will bring a completely new experience for you.

3. Plan A Picnic With Your Partner Another budget-friendly dating idea is going on a picnic with your partner. You can plan a picnic in a park or near a beach. Arrange some snacks, drinks, good books to read, a mat and plenty of time to enjoy the moment with your partner. This way you will not only give you and your partner enough time but will also avoid spending too much.

4. Organise A Dinner Date At Your Place If you and your partner are craving to have some good food and exchange sweet nothings, then you can surely have a dinner date at your place. Also, you can go for the same at your partner's place. All you need to do is find an easy and tasty recipe. You can also think about cooking some delicacies with your partner. This way both of you will get to work together as a team and then reward each other with whatever dish you prepare.

5. Go For A Long Drive At Night Instead of going to any expensive hotel or some exotic place, you can take your partner on a long drive. He or she will surely love this. You can also talk about your future or career goals while you are on the long drive with your partner. In case, you don't own your own vehicle, you can rent one and spend a beautiful day with your partner. Also read: 14 Signs Your Male Friend Secretly Likes You And Wants To Date You

6. Bring Out Your Creative Side This can be an exciting idea for a date. You can bring out some creativity in you and your partner. For this, you can make greeting cards for each other or paint something out of love for them. You can also try origami or spice up the decor of your home by giving it a fresh and new look. If you wish, then both of you can also have a competition. This will bring another level of fun in your life.

7. Play Some Indoor Games You can also try playing some indoor games such as chess, ludo or carrom board. These games may sound childish in the first place but can help you in having some sweet funny moments with each other. This will help you in having a wonderful time with your partner while still being at your place and enjoying each other's company. If you wish, you can also arrange some snacks such as cookies, chips and fruit juice.

8. Visit A Nearby Zoo Or Museum Well, if you want to go to some places or hang out with your partner, then you can think of visiting a zoo or a museum. Both are not only fun places to go to but you can learn a lot from looking at animals or artifacts for that matter.

9. A Trip Down The Memory Lane Sometimes, reliving beautiful memories is the best thing to do. You can always look back at the old photographs, videos and recall the lovely moments that you shared with your partner. You can also check out your childhood photographs, pics from your favorite trips and ask your partner to do the same. There is nothing better than cherishing wonderful moments.