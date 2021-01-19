Dating An Asexual Person? These 8 Ways Will Help You In Accepting Your Partner

1. Discuss About It With Your Partner So if you already feel that your partner is asexual or he/she has told you about the same, the first thing that you need to do is talk with your partner. You may not know this, but your partner could be already upset or disappointed for his/her asexuality. At the same time, you too may feel annoyed and irritated for not being able to get your needs and desires fulfilled. In such a case, talking with your partner and finding out a common ground is quite necessary. Also, you'll be able to know what asexuality is all about.

2. Listen To What Your Partner Has To Say It is obvious that your partner would feel like expressing his/her emotions, thoughts and feelings. Your partner would definitely want someone trustworthy to confine in and this is where you can be a supportive partner. Allow your partner to express his/her thoughts and emotions without interrupting him/her. This way your partner would feel comfortable in talking about his/her sexual orientation.

3. Let Your Partner Know That You Still Care One of the next things that you need to do is let your partner know that you still care for your partner. For this, you need to avoid saying or doing things that would hurt your partner. Instead of saying, ‘why don't feel sexually attracted to me' you can say, ‘how does your asexaulity make you feel for me'. Or you can say ‘I understand how you feel and therefore, I assure you that we won't do anything that would hurt your feelings or make you feel uncomfortable'. Let your partner know that you are proud of having such an honest and straightforward partner. After all, true love isn't about having physical intimacy.

4. Develop Emotional Intimacy So what if you and your partner do not have any physical intimacy? You can always develop emotional intimacy and enjoy the same with your partner. For those who don't know, emotional intimacy is a bond wherein both the partners feel loved, trusted and secure. It involves understanding your partner's emotions and genuinely respecting them. In order to be emotionally intimate, you can do or say things that make both of you feel secure, connected and complete.

5. Enjoy Some Non-Sexual Activities It is true that at times you won't be able to enjoy sexual activities. But do you know that kissing, cuddling and hugging each other can too make you feel physically intimate and connected? These things can allow you to connect physically with your partner without getting into the sexual act. You should try to indulge in kissing and doing foreplay, if possible. While doing so, you can ask your partner if he/she feels comfortable. As a result, both of you will come closer.

6. Allow Your Partner To Express His/Her Desires Just because your partner is asexual and has little to no sexual attraction, doesn't mean your partner has no feelings or emotions. Not paying heed to what your partner feels or wants can affect your relationship in an adverse manner. As you want your partner to know what and how you are feeling, you should do the same for your partner. You can ask your partner what he/she wants or what his/her desires are. This way both of you will be able to give the best in your relationship.

7. Don’t Pressurise Your Partner There can be times when you may feel like getting into the sexual act with your partner. But then your partner may not feel the same. You need to understand that there are some asexual people who may feel comfortable in some of the physical activities but then pressurising your partner for indulging in doing what you want can affect your relationship in an adverse manner. Your partner may feel that you do not care about his/her sentiments. As a result, he/she may not consider you as a supportive and caring partner any longer.