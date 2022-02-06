Valentine's Day 2022: Check Out Which Zodiac Signs Can Be Your Love Match!

Aries: 21 March - 19 April They love to be independent and have strong opinions. Traditionally, they are seen as a masculine and are very active and passionate about things they love to do. They expect their partners to accept them as they are and not dampen their fiery spirit. Gemini will be really compatible with them and Aquarius can be a decent match too. Apart from that fire signs like Aries, Sagittarius and Leo can be a good match if arguments can be avoided in this relationship. Also, Libra and Aries meet at crossroads so there can be difficulties.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Taurus is a feminine sign and this means they are self centered and mostly focussed towards themselves. They can be stubborn at times but mostly they are practical when it comes to handling situations. Relationship with Cancer is likely to work and water signs like Scorpio Cancer and Pisces will add that emotional emement that is need in the relationship but because Scorpions are opinionated, it may bring clashes. Earth like Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn can work but beware of not getting affected with depression or feeling stuck with each other.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June They are flexible and like to indulge in communication. Socialising with others is something that they cannot stay without. They are intelligent beings sand therefore, they love strategies before executing any plans. While Leo can be your best bet. But air signs like Libra, Gemini and Aquarius can be good matches because it will involve a lot of communication. One needs to watch out for the level of detachment that can occur too quickly with Geminis. Fire signs like Aries and Sagittarius are attractive but there will be a lot of tendencies with Sagittarius, even if you don't like it.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July They are a water sign and therefore often they are either pioneering, emotional or instigating. Self-reflection is something they do quite often. Connecting on an emotional level with another person is their top priority. Virgo and Taurus are your best bets. Water Signs like Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces can be considered as Gemini's support system but these unions will require a lot of hard work and may get emotional at times. Opting for Earth signs like Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn will be better because these signs stay grounded and this what Cancer is always looking forward to. However, Virgo and Taurus are your best bets.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Leo is a fixed fire sign and it possesses strong opinions, and warm and outgoing. Changing their opinions about something can create a bit of a trouble and they are emotionally volatile. They love their own space and liberty is something they strongly vouch for. Libra is your best bet because it will be passionate and humorous. Good relationships are possible with fire signs like Sagittarius Leo, and Aries but arguments can happen too often if you are romantically involved. However, unions with air signs like Libra, Gemini and Aquarius can work well. Aslo, Aquarius and Leo can have fixed opinions which can result in conflicts.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Being an Earth sign, careful and thoughtful are their dominant traits, eventhough they can be discriminating at times. They can be bored to easily, so they like to try something new often. Virgo can enjoy good relationships with other earth signs like Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn, but these signs need to check if they feel stuck in the relationship for some reason. Apart from that if they want some real sense of connection, then water signs like Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces will be best bet, eventhough Pisces can be too much too handle. Love compatibility with Scorpio will really shine, however Cancer will be good enough.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Being an Earth sign, they are sucker for love, beauty and peace. They are romantic souls and therefore, they like the idea of falling in love and developing a stable relationship. Sense of detachment is something that scares them the most. Your ideal partner will be possibly a Leo. Air signs like Gemini, Libra and Aquarius will be compatible with them and they will complement Libra's idea of relationship and romance and love compatibility will be wonderful as well. Fire signs like Aries, Leo and Sagittarius can also make good partners, but there can be strong clashes with Aries at times.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This water sign strongly focusses on its inner reflections and intense emotions. They love long term relationships and love to be deeply attached to someone they care about. A Scorpio is very compatible with Virgo and Capricorn.Also, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces can be their best bet as a Scorpio is mysterious and ‘magnetically attractive'. There will be a lot of deep conversations in these relationships and emotional bonding will be strong. Apart from that, Earth Signs like Taurus, Virgo and Capricon will strike a balance and keep Scorpio down to earth, eventhough Taurus can prove to be a bit conservative at times.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This is a Fire sign, and therefore, they love the thrill in their life. They can be quite adventurous and passionate when it comes to relationship. They are open-minded and want their partners to respect their space and ideas. Fire signs like Aries, Leo and Sagittarius will be their potential partners because they can bring intense passion and volatility in the relationship. However, they can work better with Air signs such as Libra and Aquarius, but with a Gemini they may have some fiery clashes.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This is an Earth sign and they are pretty solid and hard-working. When it comes to a relationship, they are extremely dependable and very loyal. They are also straightforward and ready for all challenges. They are workaholic and have too many commitments to handle. For a Capricorn, they will form the best relationships with Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio. However, Scorpio and Pisces will have best compatibility, and Cancer may cause too much emotional drama in the relationship. Also, relationship with earth signs such as Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn will work well as they will share similar goals.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This is an air sign that is innovative, sociable, and humanitarian. They love to chat and mix with people and are fond of any social events and they can chat for hours and not get bored.



Good partners from them can be Air signs like Gemini, Libra and another Aquarius and the only risk is that you chat for hours and hours and don't get much done. Apart from that Fire signs like Leo, Aries and Sagittarius will also be compatible with them. But, at times Leo can be a bit too opinionated for Aquarius.