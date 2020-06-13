ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Missing Your Partner During This Lockdown: Here Are 8 Ways To Keep Yourself Busy

    By

    It would be a lie to say that you aren't missing your partner during this lockdown. You may feel envious of those who are with their partners even during this lockdown. After all, who would like to stay away from their partner when the entire nation has been under lockdown for so long.

    But do you know there are a few things that you can do to keep yourself busy and not miss your bae? These things will not only keep you engaged but will also help you in doing something productive and interesting. To know what those things are, scroll down the article to read more.

    Array

    1. Cook Some Delicacies

    If you have always wanted to try some exotic dishes and try your hands at cooking, then this is the perfect time to do so. Instead of missing your partner and not doing anything, you can try to cook some delicious dishes. In case, you are not that good at cooking, then you can take some recipes from your mother or from the internet. Cooking will not only keep you busy and distract your mind from not being with your partner but will also enhance your cooking skills.

    Array

    2. Watch Some Good Movies

    This could be another best thing that can make you not miss your partner and stay gloomy. There could be a list of movies in your mind that you may have always wanted to watch. So, this is the perfect time to watch some of your all-time favourite movies and enjoy your time. For this, you can either get a subscription to the video streaming digital-platforms and watch web series as well.

    Array

    3. Read Some Nice Books

    There is no other substitute for reading. Reading can bring a different level of experience to you. It not only keeps you busy but also enhances your knowledge in different fields. You might have wanted to read certain books in your free time and therefore, this is the time when you should dedicate some of your time to reading novels and stories. You can also read spirituality and self-help books.

    Array

    4. Clean And Re-Organise Your House

    Nothing can be more annoying than being a lump of flesh in your home. Instead of sitting in a corner and counting days when you next meet your partner, it would be advisable that you clean and re-organise your house. During this lockdown, you can utilise your time to give your house a clean and well-maintained look. For this, you can try changing the position of the furniture along with the curtains. You can also try making some DIY home decor items to enhance the look of your house.

    Array

    5. Engage Yourself In Gardening

    If you have always loved to have fresh veggies and colourful flowers in your garden, then how about trying your hands at gardening? Well, this can help you in feeling better if you are missing your partner too much. You can sit and enjoy planting saplings and flowers in either small pots or in rows. After this, you can look after them to ensure they are growing properly.

    Array

    6. Nurture Your Bond With Your Family

    Lockdown has no doubt limited our contact with the outside world. We are now confined to our houses. But that doesn't mean you will sit and just miss your partner. You can utilise this time in nurturing your bond with your family. For this, you can spend more and more time with your family. You can play some board games and watch a good movie as well. In case, you are staying away from your family, then you can give them a call and discuss things that are going on in your life.

    Array

    7. Finish Your Pending Work

    It can be possible that you may have a mountain of work waiting to be completed as soon as possible. So how about finishing them during this lockdown. We understand that you may feel bad for staying away from your favourite being but then what's the point in sitting and doing nothing productive. Instead of wasting your time, you can finish your college/office work while things are under the lockdown. This way you will not only make the best use of your work but will also avoid missing your partner so desperately.

    Array

    8. Pamper Your Skin And Hair

    This is another best thing that you can do to avoid missing your partner during this lockdown. We know that you love your skin and hair like anything, so why not show some love to them? You can try to follow a hair and skincare routine to make the best use of this time. This way you will be not only successful in keeping your hair and skin healthy but also in doing something productive.

    We hope that these things will help you a lot. Once this pandemic is over and things become normal, you may feel proud to have utilised your time in such a nice way.

    More RELATIONSHIP News

    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue