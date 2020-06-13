Missing Your Partner During This Lockdown: Here Are 8 Ways To Keep Yourself Busy

1. Cook Some Delicacies If you have always wanted to try some exotic dishes and try your hands at cooking, then this is the perfect time to do so. Instead of missing your partner and not doing anything, you can try to cook some delicious dishes. In case, you are not that good at cooking, then you can take some recipes from your mother or from the internet. Cooking will not only keep you busy and distract your mind from not being with your partner but will also enhance your cooking skills.

2. Watch Some Good Movies This could be another best thing that can make you not miss your partner and stay gloomy. There could be a list of movies in your mind that you may have always wanted to watch. So, this is the perfect time to watch some of your all-time favourite movies and enjoy your time. For this, you can either get a subscription to the video streaming digital-platforms and watch web series as well.

3. Read Some Nice Books There is no other substitute for reading. Reading can bring a different level of experience to you. It not only keeps you busy but also enhances your knowledge in different fields. You might have wanted to read certain books in your free time and therefore, this is the time when you should dedicate some of your time to reading novels and stories. You can also read spirituality and self-help books.

4. Clean And Re-Organise Your House Nothing can be more annoying than being a lump of flesh in your home. Instead of sitting in a corner and counting days when you next meet your partner, it would be advisable that you clean and re-organise your house. During this lockdown, you can utilise your time to give your house a clean and well-maintained look. For this, you can try changing the position of the furniture along with the curtains. You can also try making some DIY home decor items to enhance the look of your house.

5. Engage Yourself In Gardening If you have always loved to have fresh veggies and colourful flowers in your garden, then how about trying your hands at gardening? Well, this can help you in feeling better if you are missing your partner too much. You can sit and enjoy planting saplings and flowers in either small pots or in rows. After this, you can look after them to ensure they are growing properly.

6. Nurture Your Bond With Your Family Lockdown has no doubt limited our contact with the outside world. We are now confined to our houses. But that doesn't mean you will sit and just miss your partner. You can utilise this time in nurturing your bond with your family. For this, you can spend more and more time with your family. You can play some board games and watch a good movie as well. In case, you are staying away from your family, then you can give them a call and discuss things that are going on in your life.

7. Finish Your Pending Work It can be possible that you may have a mountain of work waiting to be completed as soon as possible. So how about finishing them during this lockdown. We understand that you may feel bad for staying away from your favourite being but then what's the point in sitting and doing nothing productive. Instead of wasting your time, you can finish your college/office work while things are under the lockdown. This way you will not only make the best use of your work but will also avoid missing your partner so desperately.