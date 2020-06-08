Are You Dating A Manchild? 11 Signs That Tell You May Be In A Relationship With An Immature Man

1. He Can Never Hold A Serious Conversation Do you feel that your boyfriend becomes uncomfortable when you try to have a serious conversation? For example, he may try his best to discuss his future plans or how he is going to save his money. He may not have the ability to continue a serious conversation and will often crack a joke to change the topic.

2. He Has No Ambition And Goals This is one of the telltale signs that you are dating an immature guy. He will never have his own ambitions and goals. In fact, he won't be sure of what his future will look like 5 years from now. Even if he is doing a job, he will be doing just for the sake of it. All he wants to do is sit back and do nothing. You will find him least bothered about making some career and life goals.

3. He Hates When You Give Constructive Criticism Someone who is a manchild will never withstand it when somebody asks him to improve himself. He will always consider himself to be the best and therefore, believes that he doesn't need to bring any positive change. Criticising someone in a constructive manner shows that you want that person to bring some positive changes in himself/herself. However, if you find your boyfriend frowning over the constructive criticism that you gave him, then this is a sign that he is a manchild.

4. He Is Bad With His Finances You will find him being too extravagant and careless when it comes to handling money. Your man will hardly pay attention to make some savings or have an investment plan. All he would do is spend his money as if there's no tomorrow. Moreover, you may find him crying at the end of the month, just because he's left with no money. Even if you ask him to have a savings account and deposit some money, he will make vague excuses and will chuck your advice.

5. He Never Admits His Mistakes Admitting your mistakes can never make you inferior. In fact, it shows your maturity level and how responsible you are. But if your man never takes the responsibilities of his mistakes and is always ready to pass the blame on others, then this shows that he is a manchild. According to him, he is the best and therefore, can never do anything wrong. He will always have a scapegoat ready whenever someone points out his mistakes.

6. He Always Seeks His Friends’ Opinions This is also one of the telltale signs that you are dating an immature guy or someone who is a manchild. He will consider seeking his friends' approval in anything and everything. He believes that his friends are the best and whatever they suggest is good for them. Not only this, but he will also seek his friends' approval when it comes to you. He will let his friends decide whether or not you are good for him. You need to understand that if a man loves you genuinely, he will always feel proud to have you and won't need anybody's approval for this.

7. He Gets Jealous Of Everything He will get jealous of your male friends, male colleagues, neighbours and every other man (except your father and brother) related to you. You may consider his jealousness as his love for you. But does he do anything to prove that he is the one for you? Does he prove himself to be responsible and capable enough to hold your hand forever? He may scream that he loves you and can't let any other man get closer to you but what's the point if he himself behaves like a child?

8. He Often Puts You Down In Front Of His Friends If your man is constantly putting you down before his friends only to prove himself superior and more intelligent than you, then this shows that he is a manchild. He will point out your mistakes in front of his friends and will crack some mean jokes on you. But when you ask him to stop doing so, he may tell you that he is doing it for fun.

9. He Overreacts When Things Go In An Unexpected Way You may find him reacting in a way similar to a child does when things go in an unexpected way. He may yell and throw tantrums at small issues. For example, if you are playing any board game and he loses, you may find him making stupid excuses or may take it as an insult to himself. He may say that you cheated. But if he wins any round, he will not think twice before insulting the one who lost.

10. He Is Quite Lazy And Arrogant One of the most obvious signs that you are dating a manchild is his laziness and arrogance. This man would prefer to lay on his sofa and watch a series than to work a little bit. He will expect you to do his work such as he may ask you to prepare lunch and dinner for him while he is playing games. He will show his arrogant side when you ask him to do some work.