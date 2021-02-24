9 Signs He Has Lost Interest In The Relationship

1. He Doesn’t Care About Your Happiness When a person is in a happy and healthy relationship, he/she does everything to make his/her partner feel happy and loved. But if you have reached a point in your life where your man no longer bothers about your happiness, then this could be a sign that he has lost interest in the relationship. Whether it is deciding where to go in holidays, what to order, which movie to see, etc, he may not consider your choice. In fact, he wouldn't regret turning down your choice and preferences.

2. He Makes You Feel Emotionally Drained There are times in every relationship where one may feel emotionally weak or exhausted. This happens seldom. One may feel emotionally happy and healthy when he/she next to his/her partner. But if you experience the opposite of this most of the time, then it could be sign that your man has lost interest in the relationship. You may feel anxious, depressed, insecure and emotionally drained out, even if he's around you.

3. He Doesn’t Want To Have Any Conversation Conversation is one of the must haves of any healthy relationship. However, there could be times when your partner may zone out while you are saying something. Also, he/she may ignore to what you are saying. You may find your partner texting someone or scrolling through social media feed while you try to have a conversation. But if your partner regularly does this and doesn't show any interest in initiating any conversation with you, then this could be a sign that he has lost interest in the relationship.

4. He Makes Vague Excuses To Avoid Spending Time Together The things that once excited both of you may seem dull and boring. Why? Because your man always makes vague excuses to avoid spending time together. Whether it is going for shopping, watching a movie together, cooking something delicious, simply cuddling together or something else, you may find him unwilling to be with you.

5. He Shows Interest In Other Women If your man has already started right swapping women on tinder and other dating apps, then this really isn't a good sign. For you, nothing could be worse than seeing your man losing interest in the relationship. You may feel sorry and angry at the same time. After all, seeing your relationship heading towards a dead end is no doubt a tough thing.

6. He Often Ignores Your Calls And Messages There could be times when you and your man may not able to pick each other's calls and reply to the texts. However, if your man is always ignoring your calls and never takes the pain to text you first, then this could be a red flag. Not only this, but if you confront him for not taking your calls and replying to your messages, he may get annoyed or would make some lame excuses.

7. He No Longer Puts Efforts Into The Relationship Whether it is watching movie, going on dates, planning holiday trips or hanging out, you may seem to be making all the plans. This is because you know that if you don't make the move, he would never initiate the things. Even if you ask him to participate in the plans made by you, he may not show any interest.

8. He Avoids Being Cosy with You Since he is no longer interested in the relationship, he may not be cosy with you. He may find ways to avoid have physical intimacy with you. Even if you try your best to enjoy the physical intimacy and cosiness, you may find him feeling uncomfortable and disturbed. Or he may only want to have physical relationship with you. He may not show any signs of emotional intimacy with you.