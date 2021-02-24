Just In
9 Signs He Has Lost Interest In The Relationship
Being in a relationship with a man who no longer wants to be with you and is least interested in the relationship, can be a painful thing. You may miss the phase when your partner did all sorts of things to make you feel happy and special. You may recall the time when he used to text and call you every now and then, gave you presents and made plans to spend time with you. But if now things have changed for you and it seems that your relationship is no longer the same, then this could make you feel miserable.
You may look for ways to confront your man about his behaviour. But before you do so, we suggest you to confirm if he has really lost interest in the relationship. To help you with this, we are here with some signs that will tell you the same. Scroll down the article to read more.
1. He Doesn’t Care About Your Happiness
When a person is in a happy and healthy relationship, he/she does everything to make his/her partner feel happy and loved. But if you have reached a point in your life where your man no longer bothers about your happiness, then this could be a sign that he has lost interest in the relationship. Whether it is deciding where to go in holidays, what to order, which movie to see, etc, he may not consider your choice. In fact, he wouldn't regret turning down your choice and preferences.
2. He Makes You Feel Emotionally Drained
There are times in every relationship where one may feel emotionally weak or exhausted. This happens seldom. One may feel emotionally happy and healthy when he/she next to his/her partner. But if you experience the opposite of this most of the time, then it could be sign that your man has lost interest in the relationship. You may feel anxious, depressed, insecure and emotionally drained out, even if he's around you.
3. He Doesn’t Want To Have Any Conversation
Conversation is one of the must haves of any healthy relationship. However, there could be times when your partner may zone out while you are saying something. Also, he/she may ignore to what you are saying. You may find your partner texting someone or scrolling through social media feed while you try to have a conversation. But if your partner regularly does this and doesn't show any interest in initiating any conversation with you, then this could be a sign that he has lost interest in the relationship.
4. He Makes Vague Excuses To Avoid Spending Time Together
The things that once excited both of you may seem dull and boring. Why? Because your man always makes vague excuses to avoid spending time together. Whether it is going for shopping, watching a movie together, cooking something delicious, simply cuddling together or something else, you may find him unwilling to be with you.
5. He Shows Interest In Other Women
If your man has already started right swapping women on tinder and other dating apps, then this really isn't a good sign. For you, nothing could be worse than seeing your man losing interest in the relationship. You may feel sorry and angry at the same time. After all, seeing your relationship heading towards a dead end is no doubt a tough thing.
6. He Often Ignores Your Calls And Messages
There could be times when you and your man may not able to pick each other's calls and reply to the texts. However, if your man is always ignoring your calls and never takes the pain to text you first, then this could be a red flag. Not only this, but if you confront him for not taking your calls and replying to your messages, he may get annoyed or would make some lame excuses.
7. He No Longer Puts Efforts Into The Relationship
Whether it is watching movie, going on dates, planning holiday trips or hanging out, you may seem to be making all the plans. This is because you know that if you don't make the move, he would never initiate the things. Even if you ask him to participate in the plans made by you, he may not show any interest.
8. He Avoids Being Cosy with You
Since he is no longer interested in the relationship, he may not be cosy with you. He may find ways to avoid have physical intimacy with you. Even if you try your best to enjoy the physical intimacy and cosiness, you may find him feeling uncomfortable and disturbed. Or he may only want to have physical relationship with you. He may not show any signs of emotional intimacy with you.
9. He No Longer Discusses His Future Plans With You
One of the tell tale signs he is no longer interested in the relationship is that he would stop discussing his future plans with you. Upon being ased, he may change the topic or would say things that doesn't involve you. He would also say things that you least expect of. For example, if you don't want him to move away from you, he may talk about moving to another city or country and wouldn't seem like changing his plans.