Wondering Why Women Prefer Male Best Friend Over Female Best Friend? Here Are The 4 Reasons

Bollywood taught us that 'Ek ladka or ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte', which translates in English as 'a boy and a girl can never be friends'. But, by now you have surely known that it is not true. There are so many women who have male friends and vice versa.

Human brains are made in such a way that it will look for making social connections with people around them irrespective of their gender. Women are considered to be more amicable and social in comparison to men. Rather than isolating and mourning over their loss, women tend to share their thoughts and pain with their best friends. But it is not that women will be friends with other women only. There are some women who can be friends with men as well.

Now you might think what is the need for women to have male best friends rather than having female best friends? Well, we have listed down some reasons that can help you to understand why women prefer having male best friends.

1. They Are More Specific And Direct When it comes to expressing their thoughts and desires, men are quite specific. They love to come to the point and talk about what's going on in their minds. Instead of passing hints or expecting the other person to read their minds, men prefer voicing their thoughts. Also, they will give an honest opinion on the dress worn by their female best friends. 2. They Can Help Women Choose A Better Partner Men have a clear idea about what could be going on in the minds of other men. They know how other men are and what they might look for in a relationship. They can understand if a man is a good match for their female best friends or not. They will make sure to find the best match such as the one who is sensible, honest, caring and will ask their female friend's partner to take better care of her. 3. They Ensure You See Things From A Different Perspective When a woman becomes a friend with another woman, she might get to experience a similar perspective. Such as coming back home on time, learning household chores is important and much more. But having a male best friend can help women in having a different perspective such as going on a bike trip is better than having a lazy weekend. Also, having a male best friend can help women in understanding other men in a better way. 4. They Can Pretend To Be A Boyfriend At times, when women need to get out of a clingy date or handle the annoying questions related to dating and marriage, they take the help of their male best friends. Instead of dating someone, women have their male best friends, who are ready to pretend to be their boyfriend and stay on their side to help them from their annoying ex(es). Also read: Friendship Day 2019: Reasons Why Women Need Girlfriends In Their Lives Friendship doesn't accept the limitations of gender, which makes it so much comforting. It depends on who makes you feel better, happy, supports and motivates you no matter what the situation is. Doesn't matter if the person is a male or a female. The only thing that matters is if the person your friend is a genuine person or not.