Friendship Day 2019: Reasons Why Women Need Girlfriends In Their Lives Beyond Love

Ladies, it is time to have some real talk. We know how much you love your girlfriends and what they mean to you. People and job may come and go but the one thing that will stay forever is the friendship between you and your gal pals. They are the ones with whom you celebrate your friendship and laughter. They are the ones who become your personal advisors while shopping and in other important decisions. No matter what happens in your life, your girlfriends won't leave your side. They are your sisters from another mother.

Though you might not be able to spend time with your girl buddies, the bond between you and your girls remains the same. In addition to this, there are some reasons why a woman need girlfriends in her life.

1. They Tell You The Truth

Your girlfriends are the ones who will tell you the truth even if it stings you. They want you to be strong and unharmed. They will always be on their toes to save you from landing up in trouble. No matter if it is a creepy boyfriend or a funny outfit that you are wearing, your girlfriends will always tell you the truth and save you from a disaster.

2. They Make You Productive

Girlfriends know what is best in you and how you can make it even better. Your girlfriends will make sure you step out of your comfort zone to bring out your creativity and give the best in every work that you do. When you make girlfriends at your work, you have a healthy competition with them and this helps you to compete with each other and improve yourself. You will be able to take an important decision in your life through the positive influence of your girlfriends.

3. They Will Empathize With You

The time when you feel low and disappointed, you have someone who will push you ahead. Girlfriends provide you with the love and care that can help you to step out of your gloominess and feel better. Doesn't matter if it is a cramp or a bitter break-up, you will always have your girlfriends to empathize with you even during odd hours.

4. They Are Your Personal Therapists

Since your girlfriends are the ones who understand you and care for you, they are your therapists as well. They will listen to you while you are sobbing and will give you the best advice. They will make sure you are out of the slump. The moment you need your girl pals, you will find them sitting next to you. They won't make lame excuses and let you bear all the sufferings.

5. They Will Motivate You

Your girlfriends know how important it is for you to achieve your dreams and, therefore, will keep you motivating. The moment you feel demotivated, your girlfriends will encourage you. Girlfriends are committed to help you at each step of your life and have a good time with you. They will be your biggest supporters and will keep on pushing you to live your dreams.

6. They Know You Well

They are your secret-keepers, ultimate support in success and shoulders to cry during your lows. They know what makes you happy and what you deserve. Your girlfriends will always listen to your rant as they know your hormones or weak points. They are well-aware of your daily-life struggle and, therefore, you don't have to explain to them your problems every time.

7. They Care For You Like An Elder Sister

You don't need to worry for yourself when you have girl pals who care for you just like elder sisters. They will help you to stay in good health. You will be doing more workouts under the influence of your best friends. Moreover, they will give you suggestions and advice just like an elder sister does.

Having girlfriends is no less than a blessing. So, this friendship day, shower love on your girlfriends and make them feel special.

Wish you a Happy Friendship Day!