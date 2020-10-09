7 Reasons Why Being Friends With Your Ex-Partner Can Be A Bad Decision

1. You May Feel Awkward The moment you decide to be friends with your ex-partner, it is quite possible that you may face some awkwardness. This is because there was a time when both of you were close to each other and shared a romantic bond and now you are more like strangers to each other. There can be times when both of you won't be able to overcome awkward moments and feel uncomfortable in each other's vicinity. For example, you may get blushed after your ex-partner compliments you or you may feel embarrassed if he/she points out some of your weird habits.

2. You May Not Be Able To Move On So, if you have already decided to be friends with your ex-partner, it is quite possible that you may not be able to move on. Every time you meet or re-visit the places where you spent time together, you may feel disappointed for no longer being together. Moreover, since you will be seeing him/her every now and then, there's a high chance, you may recall the sweet moments spent together.

3. You May Not Trust Each Other Like You Did Before If you broke your relationship because of some trust issues, then it is possible that after being friends with your ex-partner, you may not trust each other. It is possible that every now and then, you may doubt him/her. Even if you try your best, you may not be able to convince yourself to trust each other like you did before. Your mind will often remind why you stopped trusting each other. Due to this, you may start suspecting his/her intentions, even if there's no such thing in the first place.

4. You May End Up Blaming Each Other Though you decide to be friends with your partner, you may never know when your minor chitchat would turn into a nasty blame game. The moment you sit to reminisce your old memories, there can be a little moment where you start pointing to each other for your breakup and sufferings. You may even point out each other's mistakes and imperfections. Even if you do not want to, you may end up saying rude things to each other.

5. You May Feel Bad To See Him/Her With Someone Else Let's get this straight that it is possible that you may not be ready to see your ex-partner with someone else. So, think of the situation when your ex-partner hangs out with his/her new love interest while you are around. It is obvious that since you and your ex-partner spent considerable time together, you wouldn't want to see each other with someone else. Moreover, at times, you may get jealous of your ex-partners new love interest.

6. You May Feel Lonely At Times Seeing your ex-partner living his/her life happily and seeing a new love interest, you may feel lonely. This is because you wouldn't have pictured your ex being with someone else. You may feel that your ex-partner is having the time of his/her life while you are still not over your breakup. Eventually, this may make you feel depressed and affect your self-esteem.