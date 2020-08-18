Just In
9 Important Lessons That You Can Learn From Live-In Relationships
In today's scenario, a live-in relationship is no more an alien concept to young couples. Today many couples prefer to stay together under the same roof, before getting married to each other. Even though Indian society doesn't approve of live-in relationships, more and more couples are opting for live-in relationships.
They consider it as a wonderful opportunity to explore their relationship, have an intimacy, opt for an affordable lifestyle and save money. But do you know a live-in relationship can teach you many things? Couples can learn many valuable life-lessons while living together. To know what those lessons are, scroll down this article to read more.
How Live-In Relationships Can Benefit Couples
1. Trusting Each Other Is Quite Important
One cannot deny that trust is an essential factor when it comes to having a long-lasting and healthy relationship. Unless you don't trust your partner, you won't be able to enjoy each other's affinity. Staying together will put you through circumstances where you will be able to develop a stronger level of trust. You will learn to be more honest with each other.
2. Caring For Each Other Is Another Way Of Expressing Love
If you think the only way to express love is by saying ‘I love you' and bringing roses and gifts, then wait till you move in together with your partner. This is because then you will know caring is another way of expressing your love for your partner. You will learn that the reason why your partner cares for you is that he/she genuinely loves you.
3. Running Home Is Not A Gender-Specific Role
Gone are the days when people used to consider running home, a gender-specific role. These days both men and women are equally handling the work. It is no more about women's duty to look after the house and cook food for their men. Living-in with your partner before marriage will surely help you in understanding that in order to run a home, working together is quite essential. You will learn that it is okay to wake up early and give your partner a day off from the kitchen and other work.
4. It Is Okay To Have Your Personal Space
When you are staying together, it is apparent that you will be spending more and more time with each other. There can be times when you may not enjoy your personal space. This lack of personal space can at times make you frustrated and annoyed. You may get frustrated over little things. This is when you will learn that in order to enjoy your relationship and ensure that things are going good, having personal space is quite essential in one's relationship. This is because it allows you to rejuvenate yourself and feel better.
5. Everyone Has Some Strengths And Weaknesses
Unless you are not spending more and more time with your partner, you may not be able to know each other's strengths and weaknesses. When you start living together then you will learn that nobody is perfect. Everyone has some or the other weaknesses. Accepting each other's weaknesses and flaws will make your relationship even better. Fussing over your partner's weaknesses and sulking won't help you. In fact, it will worsen the situation.
6. Sharing Is Caring
Sharing the workload with your partner or your favourite sweet-dish shows how much you care for your partner. Even though you aren't fond of sharing your bedroom or your cookies, when you let your live-in partner have a share in everything, then it shows that your partner is always on your mind and you are always there with him/her. Whether it is a tough situation or a festive occasion, sharing the moments and workload can make your live-in relationship a thing to be cherished forever.
7. Too Many Expectations Can Spoil The Relationship
Just because you are living together with your partner, doesn't mean that he/she can't read your mind or will be able to fulfill each and every expectation. If you are always expecting your partner to read your mind, then it can create various problems in your relationship. Expecting too many things from your partner such as why doesn't he/she behave like other people, can spoil everything. As a result, you may consider living together with a bad decision. Instead of building a long list of expectations, you can work together to make things better.
8. Relationship Is Not Only About Cuddles And Romance
Dating and relationships are not only about cuddles, romance and romantic dialogues. It is also about how you support each other during tough times and to what extent you trust each other. There will be times when your love will have to pass the test of time. It can be possible that you find it difficult to adjust with each other in the first few months. But then what matters the most is how beautifully you overcome all the problems and strengthen your relationship.
9. Marriage Is A Life-Long Commitment
Living in will give you enough time to think and analyse whether or not you are compatible with each other. You will learn that marriage is not a joke and it takes a lot of effort to make it successful. You will learn how important it is to walk together in every aspect of life. It will make you understand whether you will be happy after marrying each other. Moreover, living together can help you in learning each other's quirks and habits.
When you move in with your partner, every single day will bring some new experiences in your life. You will learn that dating and living together are not always the same. One needs to become more and more responsible with every single passing day. And this is what will help you in making out the best from your relationship.