How To Gain Back Trust In A Relationship After Betrayal: 6 Tips Beyond Love oi-Boldsky Desk

Building trust in a relationship is like constructing a house. It demands lots of patience, attention and effort. The most important part is it doesn't get built in one day and the same applies to relationships.

Trust is associated with feeling emotionally and physically safe with another person, especially in an intimate or romantic relationship. But, when there is a significant breach of trust in the form of lies, infidelity or broken promises; it creates severe damage and can cause a lot of hurt, shock and even make your partner physically ill.

No matter how challenging it may sound, this doesn't mean one cannot salvage their relationships. But, rebuilding it may take some time, and it is worth a try if you truly love your partner and both are committed enough to take their relationship forward.

How To Gain Back Trust In A Relationship After Betrayal: 6 Tips That You Need To Work On

1. Take Responsibility For Your Actions

If you have lied, cheated or made broken promises to your partner, then do not hide it from them or make excuses. Take responsibility for your actions and accept your fault. Also, apologise to them for hurting them. Accepting the problem and then trying to work on it is the first attempt to heal a relationship.

2. Keep The Blame Game Aside And Listen To Your Partner

Instead of blaming your partner for your actions, apologise to them and listen to what they have to say. Initially, there can be a lot of negative emotions from your partner such as anger, sadness and disappointment, but they will heal with time if you are honest. Like you, they too need to acknowledge their feelings and emotions.

3. Being Transparent And Honest In The Future

Gaining the trust of your partner may not be easy but bit by bit with your actions, you can prove to your partner that you keep your promises and can be a trusted partner. You will have to slowly earn it and it will happen over a period of time and not in a jiffy.

4. Do Not Dwell On The Past

It is essential for both partners to not dwell on the past and move on. For this to happen, you need to start first with forgiveness. Do not bring past lies, and betrayals into future arguments if you want to give your relationship a second chance. Give your relationship to grow again and be patient.

5. Set Some Ground Rules

It can be difficult to let go of lies or betrayals, but if you plan to give them a second chance and move forward with them, then set some ground rules. Emotional and physical space is very crucial for the growth of any relationship. Respect your partner's boundaries and let their needs guide you. This will allow them to depend on you when they need you.

6. Get Professional Help Or Join Support Groups

If the lies or betrayal have caused you severe hurt or trauma, then checking with a couple counselor can be a good option. You can understand the underlying reasons behind your or your partner's behaviour. Through this, you can work as a team and come to a conclusion. Talking to couples who have had similar experiences will help you to gain insight and work on your relationship.