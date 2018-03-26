Are You Ready For Commitment? 5 Steps To Find It Out

Finding your way for a perfect relationship is difficult, I understand. But first ask yourself, if you are ready for a commitment or not.

Getting into relationship is easy but sticking to a commitment is not.

We have frequently seen people getting into a relationship but when it comes to giving a total commitment, they may even lose the relationship.

When speaking about relationships, we often discuss what would make someone a good man or what would make them a good woman in terms of being a partner.

I think what often goes overlooked is the introspective aspect of building a solid foundation with someone, and what it really means to be "ready" for a relationship.

So, let's find out if you are ready for a commitment in a relationship.These signs would let you know that you are ready for it.

1. You Are Ready To Accept Your Partner as He/She is:-

If you understand the person and see the number of flaws in them and still feel want to be with them, then yes you are ready for the next level of relationship, Commitment.

You cannot mold someone but you very well can accept your partner as he/she is. In a healthy relationship, it is a much required fact.

Learn to love someone, howsoever he/she is.

2. You Are Ready For The Challenges:-

Challenges come with every relationship, and you can't avoid it. Are you ready for them?

These challenges help you in the long run in you being committed in a relationship.

3. Your Ex Is No Longer A Trouble:-

I understand that sometimes people stay friendly with their exes and make peace with their past or maybe even spend time together, but in most situations, in order to truly move on, we need to spend time completely cut off from them.

No communication, no time together, nothing! Unless you are completely over your ex, getting into a relationship and being committed is not something you should do.

3. You Adore Being Single:-

If you can adore yourself being single, you can adore yourself being in a relationship too.

True happiness comes from within and when you love spending time just with yourself, you are sure that you can enjoy the company of your lover.

4. You Search For Someone To Be In Love And Not To Complete You:-

If you are in hunt for a person who will complete you, don't get into a relationship. Rather enjoy the company of being solo.

If you are looking for someone to be as a partner of yours and woudl want to enjoy each minute with that person, then I'd say, go ahead and climb the step up, my friend!

5. You Are Ready To Adjust:-

Adjustment is the way to survive and flourish in a relationship.

While a relationship cannot be your entire life, it does permeate its entirety. You become connected with their friends, families, hobbies, pets, living situations...and they become connected with yours.

Somewhere you adjust and somewhere your partner. If you are ready to adjust with that, you could definitely think of the next step.

So, find yourself inside out and ask yourself now if you are ready for being committed in a relationship. These points are your key to unlock the door of commitment.

