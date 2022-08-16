Just In
7 Expensive Things In Life That One Cannot Buy With Money
Money helps us in most aspects of our lives. One's financial status broadens many possibilities such as education and better job prospects.
Although money is an important part of our lives, it cannot replace everything. There are lots of precious things that money cannot necessarily buy.
Here are a few things that money cannot buy.
1. Friends
According to a study by the Harvard Business School and University at Buffalo, people who base their sense of self-worth on their financial achievement frequently experience loneliness in everyday life. This is mainly because, to achieve our financial goals, we often leave behind people who are close to us, and this, later, leaves us disconnected and lonely. We should never forget people who are our well-wishers and actually care for us. The presence of such people in our lives strengthens our will and motivates us to succeed. [1]
2. Time
Money can keep you happy all 24 hours a day, but sadly, it cannot buy you extra hours in the day. Understanding the importance of time and utilising it for better purposes may help sustain your financial status. It is essential to make better use of time, remembering that it will not be back once invested.
3. Home
Money can buy you your dream house but cannot give you a home. A home is a place where people build memories with their family or loved ones, a true comfort zone for people and a place where we are emotionally connected. If you have all the physical things in your house but no one to live with you or to share the house with you, you are missing what could be some of the greatest moments in your life.
4. Intimacy
Intimacy is defined as an affectionate feeling and closeness to a person. It's having a deep attachment and being emotionally connected to a person. Intimacy is necessary for a healthy and fulfilling relationship that helps with our well-being. Money can ease your hardship but cannot guarantee you emotional connections or intimacy.
5. Morality
Morality is important as it helps give direction to your life and a sense of right and wrong. It guides one's thinking and behaviour and gives them a respectable life. Morality cannot be bought with money but is earned. Regardless of our financial situation or living situation, one needs to actively pursue higher moral goals.
6. Loyalty
Loyal and trustworthy people are difficult to find. Fake loyalty or loyalty bought with money is always short-term and not valuable. However, true loyalty that has been earned with time, honesty and patience lasts for life and can never be lost.
7. Inner peace
Even all the money in the world can't buy you inner peace if you are unhappy. Though there will be no financial problems to worry about, it is not likely that you will be at ease from within. For your peace of mind, it is essential to invest in building a happy life along with building a rich life.
