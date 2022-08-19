5 Ways To Make Your Man Feel Wanted In A Relationship Relationship oi-Shivangi Karn

Men too enjoy getting pampered occasionally, and that's completely okay. Though many are quite not a flower or gift person, but they do acknowledge a few intimate or emotional gestures that make them feel wanted.

Here are a few ways to make your man feel wanted. Comply with these gestures with your partner to develop a strong bond that sustains for longer.

1. Don't Forget To Say Thank You

Thank you, a small word but one that means a lot when said. Often, people forget to thank their loved ones and overlook the little gestures that actually maintain their bonds. Men are considered to fall into the most neglected group when it comes to receiving a thank you. To make a man feel wanted and desirable, it is good to start with the habit of genuinely thanking your partner for every small gesture, like making you laugh or cooking you your favourite meal.

2. Flirt With Him

Flirtation is the tiniest, yet most romantic way to make your man feel desired. It is an effortless gesture that one can easily perform and make their partner fall in love with them all over again. Flirting, in fact, keeps the sparkle in the relationship alive and makes sure that he gets your full attention, which indirectly assures him that he is wanted too.

3. Be Supportive

Everyone needs a supportive partner, someone to give them hero instincts in life difficulties or to push them from their safe zones to look for greater opportunities. Supporting your man to achieve his dreams and goals and challenging them to achieve them is the best support a partner can provide. Supporting also means being emotionally present in a relationship.

4. Bring Him Gifts

Who doesn't love gifts? Be it a beer bottle or a customised lighter, a box of muffins or his favourite flavour cake, a beauty hamper or a designer shoe, men too, love receiving gifts on occasions as it conveys to them their partner's unconditional love and that they appreciate their presence and value them. It shows your man how truly you care about them and they hold a special place in your life,

5. Love Him Unconditionally

It's crucial to let your partner know that you love them unconditionally. When you show your gestures of love to your man, it makes them feel that you are a willing participant in a relationship. Directly telling them that you love them may not be enough until you show them with your actions.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 16:24 [IST]