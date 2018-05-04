Top Date Night Recipes | Recipes For A Romantic Date | Romantic Dinner Recipes

Calling out all the love-birds out there! Aren't weekends all about romantic dates and candle-light dinners? With light drizzling outside, put on some soft music and skip the takeout dinner plan. After all, there can be nothing sweeter in romance than a meal cooked with utmost love and care by your partner!

Read on to find out some of the innovative dinner-date ideas and recipes!

Cozy and comfortable

We believe the best of the conversations between two people in love have only happened when both of them are in their absolute comfort zone, wearing nothing but their true self, in the cozy corner of a place they can call "home". To make the moments with your partner a sweet and treasurable memoir, choose a cozy corner and decorate however you want to. Find out his/her favourite recipes and get going.

A sinful dinner must be a cheesy one!

For us, a romantic dinner contains a lot of cheese. After all, what can taste better than a white sauce pasta bowl with garlic bread on the side? For a light drizzling evening, go for a saucy pasta bowl or make a thin-crust pizza with a topping of your choice!

Go traditional

If your partner prefers traditional food, go ethnic with our stunning traditional recipes. For non-vegetarian people, we would say you must go for tawa naan and butter chicken! For all the vegetarian foodies, we have a range of exotic traditional recipes like dal makhani, punjabi aloo, rajma masala or aloo gobi recipe!

Desserts are a must!

A romantic dinner calls for a yummilicious dessert! There is no way you can go wrong with a dessert. You can try a traditional kheer recipe or simply bake a chocolate cake.Share a bowl of tasty dessert together and cherish the warmth of the love in its true essence.

This white sauce pasta bowl is the ultimate comfort food for cheese lovers. The melted cheese, tossed in white sauce can give you a mouthful of moments which you will always rejoice.

Garlic bread is one of our absolute favourite bread recipes and we for sure recommend this for a romantic evening.

For a traditional dinner to go all smooth and glorious, nothing can be better than a tawa naan recipe. Crispy or moist, naan can make even a bland dish tasty by its soft texture and delicious taste.

For foodies like us, butter chicken is the ultimate chicken recipe. To make your romantic dinner a delicious fiesta, try our butter chicken recipe.

The utter deliciousness of this dinner recipe lies in its slow-cooking process. An absolute stunner in the dinner recipe list, dal makhani has our heart as one of the best dinner recipes we have ever tried.

The soft juicy seasonal potatoes cooked in the aromatic Indian spices can give you a delicious side dish recipe for the evening.

Our love with rajma (kidney beans) is eternal and this rajma masala is tasty and nutritious at the same time.

A no-fuss side dish can make cooking dinner recipes easy and fun. Try our gobi aloo recipe and tell us how did you like it.

For all the rice-lovers, try our egg fried rice recipe. A delicious bowl of rice, cooked with the veggies of your choice and laced with the yumminess of eggs.

If you have some free time in hand, bake this delicious chocolate cake at home and end your dinner on a sweet note.

