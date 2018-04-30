Top Kheer Recipes | Buddha Purnima Recipes | What To Eat In Buddha Purnima

"Buddha Purnima" marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha who is also known as the eight reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. All across India, Buddha Purnima is celebrated by visiting auspicious "Viharas" by the devotees and observing a full-length of Buddhist Sutra. It is also said that Buddha Jayanti marks the date of Buddha acquiring Nirvana and enlightenment.

For the Buddha Jayanti, devotees generally indulge in various kinds of rich creamy milk porridges. Hence, we are sharing our top kheer recipes to ensure that you can celebrate this auspicious day in all its fervour and the true spirit of peace. What are your favourite Buddha Purnima recipes?

Our top kheer recipes record a collection of all the milk porridges which you get all across the country. From the cuisine of North India, we have malai kheer, kesar pista phirni, rice kheer, apple rabdi, dry kheer and so on. From the rich South Indian cuisine, we have shared our favourite rava kheer, broken wheat payasam and vermicelli kheer recipes.

Be it a creamy delicacy of our very own South Indian cuisine or a popular North Indian dessert, our kheer recipes have one thing in common. They are super easy to make and serve you a toothsome bowl of nutrition in minutes.

So, take a quick look at our top kheer recipes and let us know in the comments below which milk porridge will you be making today.

