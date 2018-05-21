Top 15 Minutes Recipes| Quick And Easy Indian Recipes

Cooking in summer is dreading and daunting. Spending time in the kitchen and creating an elaborate dish, with constant sweating and heat is not possible for most of us. Hence, we stay away from kitchen and rely on take-out lunch or dinner. WELL, IT ENDS HERE!

Just stock up your pantry with a couple of the kitchen essentials and you never have to go to bed hungry or opt for unhealthy foods. So let's go and quickly check what are the ingredients that we should stock up our pantry with.

Go green!

Having a few vegetables which are available almost all the time of the year is not a bad idea, especially if we are trying to lead a healthy life. Stock up your pantry with a couple of green veggies like okra ( bhindi), spinach, green peas, beans, etc. These staple ingredients work with a large variety of spices and churning out a sumptuous meal is a matter of 15 minutes or less.

Paneer To The Rescue

Paneer is one of those ingredients which can be broadly multi-functional when it comes to recipes. Known also as cottage cheese, paneer can be quickly cooked as an appetizer or a side dish, which can go well with both rice or roti. Try out some of our delicious paneer recipes which can be cooked within 15 minutes!

Curd Delights

Did you know studies say, curd is one of those ingredients which is extremely good for your gut as it has probiotic qualities? In case you are suffering from stomach infection or have irregular bowel movements, you can opt for a curd recipe daily and the result will be in front of you within days. Try some of our toothsome curd recipes, attached below.

Protein Is Essential

When you are drawing out your daily diet chart, make sure to add a lot of protein recipes to it, as protein is considered to be the most important part of nutrition, which will boost your body with energy. Protein recipes are large in number and the source differs from person to person. If you are a non-vegetarian eater, you can try various protein recipes, which are really easy to make. In case you are a vegetarian, there are a number of protein sources which will lend you the essential amount of protein like sprouts, beans, soya chunks and paneer recipes. Scroll down to see which ones can be made quickly.

Be it for a filling breakfast or a quick lunch menu, nothing can beat the goodness of a home-made food, as it is the best at nourishing you and enriching you with a plate full of nutrients. Scroll down below and check some of our top 15 minutes recipes. Do not forget to share your favourite ones with us in the comments below.

Summer can be dehydrating. To make sure that you are relishing on something nourishing and utterly delicious, try our easy mango lassi recipe. This delicious lassi recipe will give you all the nutrition and energize you instantly.

If you are looking for an instant dessert fix or a side-dish that your kids complain about, you have to try this delicious mango seekarne recipe. Best part is, you do need an oven to make this either!

For most of us, curd is the go-to food ingredient when we have an irritated stomach. This curd rice recipe stays close to our heart not only because it is easy to make, but also because in about 15 minutes, it will give you a delicious rice recipe, which will nourish you from within.

Curd and bhindi make for the perfect combo! For this recipe, you do not need much time or ingredients. You can try this delicious bhindi side dish, both with roti or chapati.

Talk about delicious salad recipes which can be apt for this hot summer season as a scrumptious lunch or a post-lunch snacks recipe. Click on the link to know more.

Also known as the dosa of North Indian region, this recipe is ideal for an easy breakfast platter. Make the batter quickly and try this recipe, which will not take you more than 15 minutes.

Marinate paneer with this delicious spice paste for 15-30 minutes and you get a delicious paneer starter, which will not only entice your taste buds, but also give you a major boost of proteins.

When you can combine paneer with delicious greens, nothing can beat that. Gather all your greens and cook this within 15 minutes. Check out the entire recipe link to know how to make this.

In times of a dessert craving, make this delicious rava kheer recipe within 15 minutes. This luscious dessert is popular among people of all ages.

