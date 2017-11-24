Egg Bhurji Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Bhurji At Home Recipes oi-Ajitha Ghorpade

How To Prepare Egg Bhurji | Egg Bhurji Recipe | Boldsky

Egg bhurji is one of the most common and popular dishes of North and West India. It has influenced other parts of India as well. It is prepared as a side dish, which is accompanied by roti, chapati or naan. It can also be eaten just like that, without any main course.

Egg bhurji has a very few variations to it but it is usually prepared by scrambling the eggs and adding the fried onions. The masala and spices added to this dish have to blend well with each other to give it an exquisite taste. The final garnishing with coriander leaves completes this dish.

Egg bhurji can be relished for any meals of the day. It can also be served as an evening snack with plain bread slices.

Egg bhurji is quick and easy to prepare at home. Watch the video and also follow the detailed step-by-step procedure containing images on how to make the yummy egg bhurji.

EGG BHURJI RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE EGG BHURJI | ANDA BHURJI RECIPE | SPICY EGG BHURJI RECIPE Egg Bhurji Recipe | How To Prepare Egg Bhurji | Anda Bhurji Recipe | Spicy Egg Bhurji Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Archana V Recipe Type: Side dish Serves: 2 Ingredients Eggs - 3 Oil - 4 tbsp Onion - 1 Green chilli - 1 Ginger and garlic paste - 1 tsp Salt - 1 tsp + 1½ tsp Jeera powder - 1 tsp Pepper powder - 1 tsp Coriander leaves - for garnishing How to Prepare 1. Take an onion and cut the top and bottom portions of it. 2. Peel the skin off and cut it into half. 3. Remove the top hard part of it if necessary. 4. Further, cut it into thin long strips. 5. Take a green chilli and slit it into half. 6. Further, cut it into 2-inch pieces. Keep it aside. 7. Now, add oil in a heated pan. 8. Add the thinly sliced onions and separate them into pieces. 9. Sauté until it turns slightly golden brown. 10. Add the cut green chilli. 11. Add the ginger and garlic paste along with a teaspoon of salt. 12. Mix well. 13. Then, break the eggs one after the other, into the pan with a knife. 14. Add one-and-a-half teaspoons of salt. 15. Add a teaspoon of both, jeera and pepper powder. 16. Now, scramble the eggs, using a ladle until the raw eggs solidify. 17. Allow it to cook for 6-7 minutes until the bhurji turns golden brown. 18. Garnish it with coriander leaves. 19. Transfer it into a bowl and serve. Instructions Make sure to use fresh eggs

Frying or deep frying the onions is optional Ensure to scramble the eggs well, as the raw eggs are directly cooked without boiling

Usually, no other vegetables are added to the egg bhurji. You could add them if you wish, as per the preference Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl

Calories - 190.5 cal

Fat - 13.7 g

Protein - 12 g

Carbohydrates - 6.1 g

Fibre - 1.4 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE EGG BHURJI

