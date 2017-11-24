Just In
- 7 hrs ago Mantras Of Lord Ganesha To Chant And Seek His Blessings
- 11 hrs ago Mango Mousse Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
- 11 hrs ago Jiya Shankar Aka Susheela Of Kaatelal & Sons Shares More About Her Personal Fashion And Trends She Follows
- 12 hrs ago ZyCoV-D Could Be The Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine To Get Approval In India: All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Sports Atletico Madrid crowned La Liga champions
- Movies Oh No! Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Put Izhaar With Shah Rukh Khan On Back Burner?
- News COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of shedding crocodile tears on COVID-19 deaths
- Finance Cryptocurrency News Update: Bitcoin Gains, Ethereum, Bitcoin Pizza Day etc.
- Automobiles Toyota Innova Crysta 50-Year Celebration Edition Launched Overseas: Here Are All Details
- Technology New Redmi 50MP Camera Smartphone With Samsung GN2 Sensor In Works; What Else To Expect?
- Education Remembering Chipko Movement Pioneer Sunderlal Bahuguna, Life And Times Of The Noted Environmentalist
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In June
Egg Bhurji Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Bhurji At Home
Egg bhurji is one of the most common and popular dishes of North and West India. It has influenced other parts of India as well. It is prepared as a side dish, which is accompanied by roti, chapati or naan. It can also be eaten just like that, without any main course.
Egg bhurji has a very few variations to it but it is usually prepared by scrambling the eggs and adding the fried onions. The masala and spices added to this dish have to blend well with each other to give it an exquisite taste. The final garnishing with coriander leaves completes this dish.
Egg bhurji can be relished for any meals of the day. It can also be served as an evening snack with plain bread slices.
Egg bhurji is quick and easy to prepare at home. Watch the video and also follow the detailed step-by-step procedure containing images on how to make the yummy egg bhurji.
Recipe By: Archana V
Recipe Type: Side dish
Serves: 2
-
Eggs - 3
Oil - 4 tbsp
Onion - 1
Green chilli - 1
Ginger and garlic paste - 1 tsp
Salt - 1 tsp + 1½ tsp
Jeera powder - 1 tsp
Pepper powder - 1 tsp
Coriander leaves - for garnishing
-
1. Take an onion and cut the top and bottom portions of it.
2. Peel the skin off and cut it into half.
3. Remove the top hard part of it if necessary.
4. Further, cut it into thin long strips.
5. Take a green chilli and slit it into half.
6. Further, cut it into 2-inch pieces. Keep it aside.
7. Now, add oil in a heated pan.
8. Add the thinly sliced onions and separate them into pieces.
9. Sauté until it turns slightly golden brown.
10. Add the cut green chilli.
11. Add the ginger and garlic paste along with a teaspoon of salt.
12. Mix well.
13. Then, break the eggs one after the other, into the pan with a knife.
14. Add one-and-a-half teaspoons of salt.
15. Add a teaspoon of both, jeera and pepper powder.
16. Now, scramble the eggs, using a ladle until the raw eggs solidify.
17. Allow it to cook for 6-7 minutes until the bhurji turns golden brown.
18. Garnish it with coriander leaves.
19. Transfer it into a bowl and serve.
- Make sure to use fresh eggs
- Frying or deep frying the onions is optional Ensure to scramble the eggs well, as the raw eggs are directly cooked without boiling
- Usually, no other vegetables are added to the egg bhurji. You could add them if you wish, as per the preference
- Serving Size - 1 bowl
- Calories - 190.5 cal
- Fat - 13.7 g
- Protein - 12 g
- Carbohydrates - 6.1 g
- Fibre - 1.4 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE EGG BHURJI
1. Take an onion and cut the top and bottom portions of it.
2. Peel the skin off and cut it into half.
3. Remove the top hard part of it if necessary.
4. Further, cut it into thin long strips.
5. Take a green chilli and slit it into half.
6. Further, cut it into 2-inch pieces. Keep it aside.
7. Now, add oil in a heated pan.
8. Add the thinly sliced onions and separate them into pieces.
9. Sauté until it turns slightly golden brown.
10. Add the cut green chilli.
11. Add the ginger and garlic paste along with a teaspoon of salt.
12. Mix well.
13. Then, break the eggs one after the other, into the pan with a knife.
14. Add one-and-a-half teaspoons of salt.
15. Add a teaspoon of both, jeera and pepper powder.
16. Now, scramble the eggs, using a ladle until the raw eggs solidify.
17. Allow it to cook for 6-7 minutes until the bhurji turns golden brown.
18. Garnish it with coriander leaves.
19. Transfer it into a bowl and serve.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.