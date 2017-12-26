Subscribe to Boldsky
Tawa Paneer Khatta Pyaaz Recipe: How To Prepare Tawa Paneer Masala

By: Pooja Gupta

We must have tried a lot of Indian Paneer gravies but here we will give you a very different recipe of Cottage cheese called as Tawa Paneer Khatta Pyaaz. Here in this recipe we use shallow fried panner on tawa int the gravy with vinegar soaked shallots along with beetroot which gives a little tangy and sour flavour to the dish. Try this amazing recipe at home and impress your loved ones.

Tawa paneer recipe
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30M
Total Time
45 Mins

Recipe By: Pooja Gupta

Recipe Type: Maincourse

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • Paneer, cut into cubes - 2 cups

    Tomato (whole) - 4-5

    Ginger garlic paste - 1 tbsp

    Red chili (deghi mirch) - 1 tsp

    Salted butter - 1 tbsp

    Fenugreek powder - 1 pinch

    Cream - 2 tbsp

    Vinegar soaked shallots along with beetroot - ½ cup

    Salt to taste

    Honey, as required

How to Prepare

  Boil the tomatoes for 10-12 minutes.

    Put some rice and water in cooker and boil the rice.

    Prepare some chapattis.

    Once cooled, make a smooth puree of the boiled tomatoes and keep it aside.

    Take a pan and add butter to it.

    Let it melt on a slow flame.

    Add red chili to the melted butter followed by the tomato puree. Bring it to boil.

    Now, add the salt, honey, vinegar soaked shallots.

    Shallow fry paneer cubes on a tawa and then add it to the gravy.

    Let it simmer for a while.

    Add fenugreek powder and cream with a dash of cow ghee.

    Serve it hot with rice or roti.

Instructions
  • You can add capsicum as well according to your preference This dish can also be made into a semi-gravy.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl
  • Calories - 320 cal
  • Fat - 23g
  • Protein - 28g
  • Carbohydrates - 2g
Story first published: Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 19:00 [IST]
