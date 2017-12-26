Tawa Paneer Khatta Pyaaz Recipe: How To Prepare Tawa Paneer Masala

Boil the tomatoes for 10-12 minutes.

Put some rice and water in cooker and boil the rice.

Prepare some chapattis.

Once cooled, make a smooth puree of the boiled tomatoes and keep it aside.

Take a pan and add butter to it.

Let it melt on a slow flame.

Add red chili to the melted butter followed by the tomato puree. Bring it to boil.

Now, add the salt, honey, vinegar soaked shallots.

Shallow fry paneer cubes on a tawa and then add it to the gravy.

Let it simmer for a while.

Add fenugreek powder and cream with a dash of cow ghee.

Serve it hot with rice or roti.