Soya Vegetable Mix Recipe

By: Ajitha Ghorpade

Soya vegetable mix is a North Indian side dish usually served with rotis and naan. This is a highly protein-rich food that is considered to be advantageous, especially for women.

Soya vegetable mix is the powerhouse of health benefits, as the soya chunks are firstly soaked in milk and then are mixed with boiled vegetables. The addition of tomato puree and an arsenal of spices makes this a wow-some dish.

Soya vegetable mix can be relished during any of the meals for the day. Soya chunks are considered to be a vegetarian equivalent of meat, due to its chewy texture and also because it consists of almost equivalent protein content.

Soya vegetable mix is easy to prepare at home. So, if you'd like to try our version of this dish, watch the video and learn how to make it with the help of the step-by-step procedure including images.

Prep Time
45 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
1 Hours0 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Side dish

Serves:

Ingredients

  • Mini soya chunks - 1 cup

    Milk - 1 cup

    Tomato puree - 1 cup

    Turmeric powder - ¼th tbsp

    Green chillies - 1 tsp (chopped)

    Salt - 2 tsp

    Onions - 1 cup (chopped)

    Red chilli powder - 2 tsp

    Garam masala powder - 1 tsp + ¼th tsp

    Jeera - 1 tsp

    Jeera powder - 1 tsp + ¼th tsp

    Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp (chopped)

    Oil - 1 tbsp

    Boiled vegetables - 1 cup

    Ginger and garlic paste - 1 tbsp

    Water - ¼th cup

How to Prepare

  • 1. Add mini soya chunks in a bowl.

    2. Add a cup of milk to it. More milk can be added according to one's requirement.

    3. Allow it to soak for 30 to 40 minutes.

    4. Once soaked, the soya would have increased in size by absorbing the milk.

    5. Now, add a tablespoon of oil in a heated pan.

    6. Add a teaspoon of jeera and mix well.

    7. Add the chopped onions and mix again.

    8. Then, add the ginger and garlic paste.

    9. Sauté until the onions turn to golden brown in colour.

    10. Add the chopped green chillies and the tomato puree. Mix well.

    11. Add 2 teaspoons of each, salt and red chilli powder.

    12. Further, add a teaspoon of each, garam masala and jeera powder.

    13. Mix well.

    14. Add a quarter tablespoon of turmeric powder and sauté well for a minute.

    15. Add the boiled and chopped vegetables. Mix well.

    16. Then, add the soaked soya and mix again.

    17. Add quarter cup of water.

    18. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for 5 minutes.

    19. Open the lid and mix again.

    20. Add a quarter teaspoon of each, garam masala and jeera powder.

    21. Finally, add the coriander leaves. Mix well.

    22. Transfer it into a bowl and serve.

Instructions
  • Mini soya chunks can be soaked in water as well
  • Vegetables can vary according to your preference
  • Do not allow the soya to rest for long, as it will become mushy.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 serving
  • Calories - 290 cal
  • Fat - 0.5 g
  • Protein - 42 g
  • Carbohydrates - 33 g
  • Fibre - 13 g

