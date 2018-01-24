Soya vegetable mix is a North Indian side dish usually served with rotis and naan. This is a highly protein-rich food that is considered to be advantageous, especially for women.

Soya vegetable mix is the powerhouse of health benefits, as the soya chunks are firstly soaked in milk and then are mixed with boiled vegetables. The addition of tomato puree and an arsenal of spices makes this a wow-some dish.

Soya vegetable mix can be relished during any of the meals for the day. Soya chunks are considered to be a vegetarian equivalent of meat, due to its chewy texture and also because it consists of almost equivalent protein content.

Soya vegetable mix is easy to prepare at home. So, if you'd like to try our version of this dish, watch the video and learn how to make it with the help of the step-by-step procedure including images.

SOYA VEGETABLE MIX RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE SOYA VEGETABLE MIX | MIXED VEG SOYA RECIPE | VEGETABLE MIX SOYA SABZI RECIPE | SOYA VEGETABLE MIX SABZI RECIPE Soya Vegetable Mix Recipe | How To Prepare Soya Vegetable Mix | Mixed Veg Soya Recipe | Soya Vegetable Mix Sabzi Recipe Prep Time 45 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 1 Hours0 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Side dish Serves: Ingredients Mini soya chunks - 1 cup Milk - 1 cup Tomato puree - 1 cup Turmeric powder - ¼th tbsp Green chillies - 1 tsp (chopped) Salt - 2 tsp Onions - 1 cup (chopped) Red chilli powder - 2 tsp Garam masala powder - 1 tsp + ¼th tsp Jeera - 1 tsp Jeera powder - 1 tsp + ¼th tsp Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp (chopped) Oil - 1 tbsp Boiled vegetables - 1 cup Ginger and garlic paste - 1 tbsp Water - ¼th cup How to Prepare 1. Add mini soya chunks in a bowl. 2. Add a cup of milk to it. More milk can be added according to one's requirement. 3. Allow it to soak for 30 to 40 minutes. 4. Once soaked, the soya would have increased in size by absorbing the milk. 5. Now, add a tablespoon of oil in a heated pan. 6. Add a teaspoon of jeera and mix well. 7. Add the chopped onions and mix again. 8. Then, add the ginger and garlic paste. 9. Sauté until the onions turn to golden brown in colour. 10. Add the chopped green chillies and the tomato puree. Mix well. 11. Add 2 teaspoons of each, salt and red chilli powder. 12. Further, add a teaspoon of each, garam masala and jeera powder. 13. Mix well. 14. Add a quarter tablespoon of turmeric powder and sauté well for a minute. 15. Add the boiled and chopped vegetables. Mix well. 16. Then, add the soaked soya and mix again. 17. Add quarter cup of water. 18. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for 5 minutes. 19. Open the lid and mix again. 20. Add a quarter teaspoon of each, garam masala and jeera powder. 21. Finally, add the coriander leaves. Mix well. 22. Transfer it into a bowl and serve. Instructions Mini soya chunks can be soaked in water as well

Vegetables can vary according to your preference

Do not allow the soya to rest for long, as it will become mushy. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 serving

Calories - 290 cal

Fat - 0.5 g

Protein - 42 g

Carbohydrates - 33 g

Fibre - 13 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE SOYA VEGETABLE MIX

1.Add mini soya chunks in a bowl.

2.Add a cup of milk to it. More milk can be added according to one's requirement.

3.Allow it to soak for 30 to 40 minutes.

4.Once soaked, the soya would have increased in size by absorbing the milk.

5.Now, add a tablespoon of oil in a heated pan.

6.Add a teaspoon of jeera and mix well.

7.Add the chopped onions and mix again.

8.Then, add the ginger and garlic paste.

9.Sauté until the onions turn to golden brown in colour.

10. Add the chopped green chillies and the tomato puree. Mix well.

11. Add 2 teaspoons of each, salt and red chilli powder.

12. Further, add a teaspoon of each, garam masala and jeera powder.

13. Mix well.

14. Add a quarter tablespoon of turmeric powder and sauté well for a minute.

15. Add the boiled and chopped vegetables. Mix well.

16. Then, add the soaked soya and mix again.

17. Add quarter cup of water.

18. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for 5 minutes.

19. Open the lid and mix again.

20. Add a quarter teaspoon of each, garam masala and jeera powder.

21.Finally, add the coriander leaves. Mix well.

22.Transfer it into a bowl and serve.