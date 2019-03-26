Moong Toast Recipe: How To Make Moong Toast Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Moong Toast | Moong Toast Recipe | Boldsky

Moong toast is a unique Indian breakfast item or a snack option which is not only healthy but delicious too. It is made with the goodness of moong dal and bread. Moong toast is the vegetarian version of bread omelette. Moong dal is rich in protein and serves the best for vegetarians as protein has always been a concern for them due to the nonconsumption of meat. It is a great breakfast recommendation during winters.

MOONG TOAST RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE MOONG TOAST| MOONG TOAST FOR BREAKFAST | MOONG TOAST RECIPE moong toast recipe | how to make moong toast| moong toast for breakfast | moong toast recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. White bread - 4 2. Moong dal - 1 cup 3. Green chillies - 3 to 4 4. Salt - to taste 5. Besan - 1½ tbsp 6. Baking powder - 1 tbsp 7. Oil - 3 to 4 tbsp 8. Lime juice - 1½ tbsp 9. Coriander leaves - ½ cup chopped How to Prepare 1. Soak the moong dal in water for 1-2 hours beforehand

2. After the moong dal is puffed, drain the water and add 3 green chillies to it

3. Grind the moong dal in a mixer to a fine paste

4. Take the paste in a bowl and add besan, baking powder, salt, lime juice, coriander leaves and mix well

5. Take a bread slice and apply the mixture on it. Spread it evenly. Repeat the same for all the 4 slices

6. Take a pan and heat it

7. Place the bread slices on it with the side where the batter is spread. Grease the sides with oil

8. Apply the batter on the side of the bread which is open

9. Flip when the other side gets brown and crisp

10. When both the sides get brown and crisp, take it out on a plate

11. Serve hot with your choice of chutney or ketchup. Instructions Soak the moong dal for 1-2 hours before making the dish

Serve immediately. Nutritional Information 4 pieces - 232 g

Calories - 673 Cal

Fats - 20.1 g

Proteins - 26.1 g

Carbs - 97.1 g

Fibre - 17.0 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE MOONG TOAST

1. Soak the moong dal in water for 1-2 hours beforehand.

2. After the moong dal is puffed, drain the water and add 3 green chillies to it.

3. Grind the moong dal in a mixer to a fine paste.

4. Take the paste in a bowl and add besan, baking powder, salt, lime juice, coriander leaves and mix well.

5. Take a bread slice and apply the mixture on it. Spread it evenly. Repeat the same for all the 4 slices.

6. Take a pan and heat it.

7. Place the bread slices on it with the side where the batter is spread. Grease the sides with oil.

8. Apply the batter on the side of the bread which is open.

9. Flip when the other side gets brown and crisp.

10. When both the sides get brown and crisp, take it out on a plate.

11. Serve hot with your choice of chutney or ketchup.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications