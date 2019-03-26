ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Moong Toast Recipe: How To Make Moong Toast

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Moong Toast | Moong Toast Recipe | Boldsky

    Moong toast is a unique Indian breakfast item or a snack option which is not only healthy but delicious too. It is made with the goodness of moong dal and bread. Moong toast is the vegetarian version of bread omelette. Moong dal is rich in protein and serves the best for vegetarians as protein has always been a concern for them due to the nonconsumption of meat. It is a great breakfast recommendation during winters.

    Moong Toast Recipe
    MOONG TOAST RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE MOONG TOAST| MOONG TOAST FOR BREAKFAST | MOONG TOAST RECIPE
    moong toast recipe | how to make moong toast| moong toast for breakfast | moong toast recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Snack

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • 1. White bread - 4

      2. Moong dal - 1 cup

      3. Green chillies - 3 to 4

      4. Salt - to taste

      5. Besan - 1½ tbsp

      6. Baking powder - 1 tbsp

      7. Oil - 3 to 4 tbsp

      8. Lime juice - 1½ tbsp

      9. Coriander leaves - ½ cup chopped

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Soak the moong dal in water for 1-2 hours beforehand

    • 2. After the moong dal is puffed, drain the water and add 3 green chillies to it

    • 3. Grind the moong dal in a mixer to a fine paste

    • 4. Take the paste in a bowl and add besan, baking powder, salt, lime juice, coriander leaves and mix well

    • 5. Take a bread slice and apply the mixture on it. Spread it evenly. Repeat the same for all the 4 slices

    • 6. Take a pan and heat it

    • 7. Place the bread slices on it with the side where the batter is spread. Grease the sides with oil

    • 8. Apply the batter on the side of the bread which is open

    • 9. Flip when the other side gets brown and crisp

    • 10. When both the sides get brown and crisp, take it out on a plate

    • 11. Serve hot with your choice of chutney or ketchup.

    Instructions
    • Soak the moong dal for 1-2 hours before making the dish
    • Serve immediately.
    Nutritional Information
    • 4 pieces - 232 g
    • Calories - 673 Cal
    • Fats - 20.1 g
    • Proteins - 26.1 g
    • Carbs - 97.1 g
    • Fibre - 17.0 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE MOONG TOAST

    1. Soak the moong dal in water for 1-2 hours beforehand.

    Moong Toast Recipe

    2. After the moong dal is puffed, drain the water and add 3 green chillies to it.

    Moong Toast Recipe

    3. Grind the moong dal in a mixer to a fine paste.

    Moong Toast Recipe

    4. Take the paste in a bowl and add besan, baking powder, salt, lime juice, coriander leaves and mix well.

    Moong Toast Recipe
    Moong Toast Recipe
    Moong Toast Recipe
    Moong Toast Recipe
    Moong Toast Recipe
    Moong Toast Recipe

    5. Take a bread slice and apply the mixture on it. Spread it evenly. Repeat the same for all the 4 slices.

    Moong Toast Recipe
    Moong Toast Recipe

    6. Take a pan and heat it.

    Moong Toast Recipe

    7. Place the bread slices on it with the side where the batter is spread. Grease the sides with oil.

    Moong Toast Recipe
    Moong Toast Recipe

    8. Apply the batter on the side of the bread which is open.

    Moong Toast Recipe

    9. Flip when the other side gets brown and crisp.

    Moong Toast Recipe

    10. When both the sides get brown and crisp, take it out on a plate.

    Moong Toast Recipe
    Moong Toast Recipe

    11. Serve hot with your choice of chutney or ketchup.

    Moong Toast Recipe
    [ 4 of 5 - 15 Users]
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue