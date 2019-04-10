Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Besan Chilla Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Kasoori besan pooda is the modern version of besan chilla. It is a stuffed besan dish which is eaten as a breakfast item. It is filled with the richness of tomatoes, onions, green chillies and the aromatic flavour of Indian spices. You can also add your own combination of veggies like carrot, capsicum, etc., to make the pooda more interesting, delicious and nutritious.

KASOORI BESAN POODA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE KASOORI BESAN POODA| KASOORI BESAN POODA FOR MAIN COURSE | KASOORI BESAN POODA RECIPE kasoori besan pooda recipe | how to make kasoori besan pooda| kasoori besan pooda for main course | kasoori besan pooda recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Besan - 1 cup 2. Kasoori methi - 3 tbsp 3. Onions - ¾ cup finely chopped 4. Tomatoes - ¾ cup finely chopped 5. Coriander leaves - ¼ cup 6. Green chillies - 1 to 2 chopped 7. Red chilli powder - ½ tbsp 8. Black pepper - to taste 9. Water - 1 cup 10. Salt - to taste How to Prepare 1. In a bowl, add besan, salt, kasoori methi, red chilli powder and water and stir them well to make a smooth paste. The batter is ready

2. For the filling, take another bowl and add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, black pepper and mix well. The filling is ready

3. Take a non stick tawa and heat it

4. As the tawa gets heated up, take a spoonful of batter and spread it on the tawa

5. Grease the sides of the spread with some oil so that the batter doesn't stick to tawa

6. When it turn brown and nicely cooked, apply oil and put the filling on one side of the pooda and enclose it with the other side

7. Flip the pooda and take it on a serving plate

8. Serve hot with your desired chutney or ketchup. Instructions Add the filling only when the upper layer is cooked. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 2 pieces (130 g)

Calories - 203 cal

Fats - 9.5 g

Proteins - 7.7 g

Carbs - 21.3 g

Fibre - 10 g

