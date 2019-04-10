ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Besan Chilla

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Kasoori Besan Pooda | Breakfast Recipe | Boldsky

    Kasoori besan pooda is the modern version of besan chilla. It is a stuffed besan dish which is eaten as a breakfast item. It is filled with the richness of tomatoes, onions, green chillies and the aromatic flavour of Indian spices. You can also add your own combination of veggies like carrot, capsicum, etc., to make the pooda more interesting, delicious and nutritious.

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    KASOORI BESAN POODA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE KASOORI BESAN POODA| KASOORI BESAN POODA FOR MAIN COURSE | KASOORI BESAN POODA RECIPE
    kasoori besan pooda recipe | how to make kasoori besan pooda| kasoori besan pooda for main course | kasoori besan pooda recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Breakfast

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • 1. Besan - 1 cup

      2. Kasoori methi - 3 tbsp

      3. Onions - ¾ cup finely chopped

      4. Tomatoes - ¾ cup finely chopped

      5. Coriander leaves - ¼ cup

      6. Green chillies - 1 to 2 chopped

      7. Red chilli powder - ½ tbsp

      8. Black pepper - to taste

      9. Water - 1 cup

      10. Salt - to taste

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. In a bowl, add besan, salt, kasoori methi, red chilli powder and water and stir them well to make a smooth paste. The batter is ready

    • 2. For the filling, take another bowl and add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, black pepper and mix well. The filling is ready

    • 3. Take a non stick tawa and heat it

    • 4. As the tawa gets heated up, take a spoonful of batter and spread it on the tawa

    • 5. Grease the sides of the spread with some oil so that the batter doesn't stick to tawa

    • 6. When it turn brown and nicely cooked, apply oil and put the filling on one side of the pooda and enclose it with the other side

    • 7. Flip the pooda and take it on a serving plate

    • 8. Serve hot with your desired chutney or ketchup.

    Instructions
    • Add the filling only when the upper layer is cooked.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 2 pieces (130 g)
    • Calories - 203 cal
    • Fats - 9.5 g
    • Proteins - 7.7 g
    • Carbs - 21.3 g
    • Fibre - 10 g

    STEP BY STEP - KASOORI BESAN POODA

    1. In a bowl, add besan, salt, kasoori methi, red chilli powder and water and stir them well to make a smooth paste. The batter is ready.

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe

    2. For the filling, take another bowl and add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, black pepper and mix well. The filling is ready.

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe

    3. Take a non stick tawa and heat it.

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe

    4. As the tawa gets heated up, take a spoonful of batter and spread it on the tawa.

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe

    5. Grease the sides of the spread with some oil so that the batter doesn't stick to tawa.When it turn brown and nicely cooked, apply oil and put the filling on one side of the pooda and enclose it with the other side.

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe

    7. Flip the pooda and take it on a serving plate.

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe

    8. Serve hot with your desired chutney or ketchup.

    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    Kasoori Besan Pooda Recipe
    [ 3.5 of 5 - 103 Users]
    Read more about: besan chilla breakfast snack indian
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue