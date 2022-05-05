Healthy Breakfast For Diabetic Moms: How To Prepare Drumstick Leaves Ragi Chapati Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Drumstick Leaves Ragi Chapati is a healthy diabetic-friendly Indian breakfast option cooked with ragi flour, drumstick leaves and spices like green chillies and ginger.

Ragi or finger millet is packed with nutrients like calcium, protein, fibre and potassium that may help with weight management, regulating glucose levels and reducing cholesterol levels in the body. Studies say that ragi is more nutritional in some ways compared to other grains like wheat and rice.

Drumstick leaves, commonly known as Moringa, are a natural energy enhancer and a good source of nourishment. It may help manage diabetes, lower blood pressure and detoxify the body. For menopausal women, moringa may help manage its symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings and sleeping problems.

While preparing drumstick leaves ragi chapati, one must keep in mind to make the dish from scratch and served hot as it does not remain soft when left for some time.

Here is the recipe for drumstick leaves ragi chapati. You can consume the dish with any curry or chutneys.

A Healthy Breakfast For Diabetic Moms: How To Prepare Drumstick Leaves Ragi Chapati A Healthy Breakfast For Diabetic Moms: How To Prepare Drumstick Leaves Ragi Chapati Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 (4-5 chapatis or adai) Ingredients A cup of ragi flour. A cup of drumstick leaves, finely chopped. Half cup of whole wheat flour. Two small-sized onions, chopped. 2-3 green chillies, chopped (optional). A spring of curry leaves. A teaspoon of ginger, grated. A pinch of black pepper powder. Salt to taste. Half a teaspoon of mustard seeds. Half a teaspoon of cumin seeds. Oil and ghee for cooking.

How to Prepare In a pan, heat the oil and crackle mustard and cumin seeds. Add onions and drumstick leaves and saute until the onions become translucent and the raw smell of drumstick leaves vanishes. In a bowl, combine ragi, whole wheat flour, green chillies, ginger, black pepper, salt to taste and sauted drumstick leaves and onions. Mix well and using a little water, make dough out of them. Cover the bowl and allow the dough to stand for around 15 minutes. Divide the dough into equal-sized small balls. Roll them to form a chapati. You can also press the ragi balls lightly with your fingers and form chapatis. Heat a flat pan or tawa and grease with ghee. Cook both sides of the chapati until golden brown. Serve hot.

Instructions Knead the ragi mixture with warm water as it will help make the dough soft. Nutritional Information People - 1 (chapati)

Calories - 94

Protein - 1.7 g

Carbohydrates - 14. 1 g

Fiber - 2.4 g

