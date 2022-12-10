How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Idlis, has always been a top selling dish specially featured in varieties of flavours and shapes in South Indian Restaurants. Tawa Idly is a popular idly variant that is morphed to suit all palates in the restaurants. Left over idlis are a great choice to pick especially when you are serving it as evening snack or breakfast.

Idly is steam cooked, healthy, appetising and open to many variations. For those who find the idly a little bland for their tastes, here comes the tawa tossed idly, along with capsicum, onion, tomatoes, peas and spice powders that fan your appetite to have more and more.

Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: breakfast/vegetarian Serves: 2 Ingredients Measuring cup used 1 cup = 250ml Idli-6 Onionfinely chopped-¼cup Coriander leavesfinely chopped-2tablespoons Fewcurry leaves Pav Bhaji Masala -2tablespoons Butter(or ghee)- 2tablespoons

How to Prepare Pour butter/ghee into a tawa and heat it. Add to the melted butter, some onion cubes. Coriander and curry leaves. And saute for a while. 1. Add Pav Bhaji Masala to this above mix and saute well for a while on sim flame. 2. Toss the idli pieces in this masala till the masala gets coated on sides of the idli pieces. All the pieces to roast a bit. Fresh idli pieces are best avoided as they crumble easily when tossed. You can also add the idly podi that is available in most of the South stores. 3. Have some coconut chutney prepared well in advance to accompany the Spicy tawa idly. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 21kcal

Fat - 1g

Protein - 1g

Carbohydrates - 3g

Cholesterol - 2mg

Sugar - 2g

Fiber - 1g

