Just In
- 48 min ago Benefits Of Reading Bhagavad Gita: These Chapters Will Keep You Motivated For Life
- 1 hr ago Kriti Sanon’s Rosy Monotone Makeup: Do It In 6 Easy Steps
- 1 hr ago How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe
- 2 hrs ago Leo Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
Don't Miss
- News Dreaded terrorist Ashiq Negroo’s home in J&K faces bulldozer action
- Technology Best Mid-Range Smartphones For The Year 2022
- Sports Virat Kohli scores consecutive centuries with a six, creates new record
- Automobiles 2023 BMW M340i Launched At Rs 62.9 Lakhs - India's Meanest 3 Series
- Movies Code Name: Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu's Spy Thriller To Stream On This Platform
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Midcap Stock, Q2 FY23 Revenue Grew 35% YoY, Buy For 29% Gains: Geojit
- Travel All About The First Ever "Purple Fest" In Goa 2023
- Education XAT 2023: Apply till tomorrow; Check Details Here
How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist
Idlis, has always been a top selling dish specially featured in varieties of flavours and shapes in South Indian Restaurants. Tawa Idly is a popular idly variant that is morphed to suit all palates in the restaurants. Left over idlis are a great choice to pick especially when you are serving it as evening snack or breakfast.
Idly is steam cooked, healthy, appetising and open to many variations. For those who find the idly a little bland for their tastes, here comes the tawa tossed idly, along with capsicum, onion, tomatoes, peas and spice powders that fan your appetite to have more and more.
How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: breakfast/vegetarian
Serves: 2
-
- Measuring cup used 1 cup = 250ml
- Idli-6
- Onionfinely chopped-¼cup
- Coriander leavesfinely chopped-2tablespoons
- Fewcurry leaves
- Pav Bhaji Masala -2tablespoons
- Butter(or ghee)- 2tablespoons
-
Pour butter/ghee into a tawa and heat it. Add to the melted butter, some onion cubes. Coriander and curry leaves. And saute for a while.
1. Add Pav Bhaji Masala to this above mix and saute well for a while on sim flame.
2. Toss the idli pieces in this masala till the masala gets coated on sides of the idli pieces. All the pieces to roast a bit. Fresh idli pieces are best avoided as they crumble easily when tossed. You can also add the idly podi that is available in most of the South stores.
3. Have some coconut chutney prepared well in advance to accompany the Spicy tawa idly.
- People - 2
- Calories - 21kcal
- Fat - 1g
- Protein - 1g
- Carbohydrates - 3g
- Cholesterol - 2mg
- Sugar - 2g
- Fiber - 1g
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe
- How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe
- How To Make Healthy No Sugar Modak Sweet Recipe
- How To Prepare The Punjabi Paneer Pasanda Gravy Recipe
- How To Prepare Paneer Bhurji Recipe
- How to Prepare A Sex On The Beach Cocktail recipe
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Kulkuls (Sweet Curls) Recipe
- How To Prepare A Delectable And Rich Mughlai Shahi Paneer Recipe
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare China Grass Milk Pudding Recipe
- How To Prepare Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Veg Paella (Spanish Style Vegetable Rice) Recipe
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.