Holi Special Recipes: How To Make Instant Papad Katori Chaat
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn
This Holi season, add a recipe to your platter that is healthy, delicious and visually appealing as well. We are talking about papad katori chaat; it is considered to be one of the most loved chaats as it is easy to make, flavoursome, crispy and has the shape of katori or bowls.
The chaat is mainly stuffed with protein-packed chickpeas and ingredients like tomatoes, coriander leaves, chillies, boiled potatoes.
Papdi katori chaat is gluten-free and vegan as well, giving you an option to add it to your diet if you have Celiac disease or gluten allergy. It is also low in calories.
Here is how you can make papad katori chaat and enjoy this Holi.
How To Make Instant Papad Katori Chaat
Holi Special Recipes: How To Make Instant Papad Katori Chaat
Holi Special Recipes: How To Make Instant Papad Katori Chaat
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1M
Total Time
16 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 3
Ingredients
-
- Three papads.
- A cup of chickpeas, boiled.
- A medium-sized tomato, chopped.
- A medium-sized onion, chopped.
- 1-2 green chillies, chopped (optional).
- A few coriander leaves, chopped.
- Half tablespoon of amchur powder.
- Half tablespoon of roasted and crushed cumin seeds powder.
- One-fourth teaspoon of red chilli powder.
- Two tablespoons of lemon juice.
- One-fourth cup of pomegranate seeds.
- Half cup of salty boondi.
- One-fourth cup of gram flour sev.
- Salt to taste.
How to Prepare
-
- In a bowl, add boiled chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, chillies, coriander leaves, cumin powder, red chilli powder, amchur powder and salt to taste.
- Mix well and set them aside.
- To prepare papad katoris, firstly, grease the microwave katoris with oil.
- Take a papad and dip in water for around three seconds or until it gets soft.
- Remove it gently and pat dry with a paper napkin. Make sure to pat dry by keeping the wet papad in between the paper napkin.
- Lift the papad carefully and spread it on the greased microwave katori.
- Press the centre part of the papad into the katori and then arrange the sides in the bowl, so that the papad takes the shape of the bowl.
- Repeat the process with the remaining papads.
- Set the microwave to HIGH and cook for around 30 seconds. Take the katoris out and if the sides are still wet, microwave for more than 30 seconds.
- Invert the katori and remove the papad. If the papad is stuck a bit, use a knife to take it out.
- Keep the papad katoris and chickpeas salad separately.
- When the guest arrives, take papad katoris and add two tablespoons of chickpea fillings in each.
- Add a bit of lemon juice and garnish with pomegranate seeds, sev and boondi.
- Serve immediately.
Instructions
- Avoid leaving the papad in the water for too long as it may cause the papad to become mushy.
Nutritional Information
- People - 3
- Calories - 75 kcal
- Protein - 3 g
- Carbohydrates - 13 g
- Fiber - 4 g
[ 3.5 of 5 - 33 Users]
Read more about: papad katori chaat chaat recipes holi festival