Just In
- 29 min ago 8 Tomato Masks For Minor Skin Conditions Like Dryness, Dullness, Acne Etc.
- 2 hrs ago Covid-19: India Reports 3,688 New Infections, 50 Fatalities
- 3 hrs ago May Month 2022: Auspicious Dates For Wedding, House Warming, Naming Ceremony And More This Month
- 4 hrs ago Singapore Detects Two Cases Of New Omicron Subvariant
Don't Miss
- News Meeting underway on power crisis after some states face irregular coal supply
- Technology Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2022: Get Great Offers, Cashback On Smartphones, Laptops And More
- Finance This Industrial Stock Recommends 900% Dividend, Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Says She Had Fair Share Of Lower Points When She Refused Khan-Led Films Or Kumar-Led Films
- Sports IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Stats and Record Preview: Players closing in on milestones; DY Patil Stadium numbers
- Automobiles TVS Ntorq 125 XT Launched At Rs 1.03 Lakh; Gets New Gen Z Focused Smart Features & Neon Green Paintjob
- Education Gujarat Formation Day: History, Importance Of Gujarat Sthapana Divas And Key Facts About Gujarat
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Healthy Breakfast Recipe For Pregnant Women: How To Prepare Beetroot And Sesame Chapati
During pregnancy, healthy eating is a must. Beetroot and sesame chapati is one of the healthy breakfast options for pregnant women as it is made with the goodness of beetroot and sesame.
Beetroot consumption during pregnancy is known to lower blood pressure, enhance blood flow to the baby and improve functions of the arteries and veins. [1] On the other hand, sesame seeds help with the growth and development of the baby due to the presence of vitamins, phytosterols and tocopherols. [2]
Let's take a look at the recipe for beetroot and sesame seeds chapati. You can consume the dish best with pudina raita or any chutneys.
How To Prepare Beetroot And Sesame Chapati
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 4 (Chapatis)
-
● A medium-sized beetroot, peeled and grated.
● Half tablespoon of sesame seeds (known as til in Hindi).
● Half cup of flour (whole wheat). Keep a small amount aside for rolling chapatis.
● 2-3 green chillies (optional).
● One-fourth teaspoon of coriander powder.
● A teaspoon of healthy oil.
● A pinch of turmeric.
● A pinch of asafoetida.
● Oil for cooking.
● Salt to taste.
-
● In a bowl, take flour and combine beetroot, sesame seeds, chillies, coriander powder, turmeric, asafoetida, oil and salt to taste.
● Prepare a soft dough by using water.
● Divide the dough into four equal proportions and roll out chapatis for each.
● In a griddle pan or tawa, cook chapatis with a bit of oil.
● Consume hot or if you are packing them, make sure to pack them only when cooled.
- You can also boil the beetroot and use it instead of peeling and grating.
- Serving - 1 (chapati)
- Calories - 58
- Protein - 1.2 g
- Carbohydrates - 6.4 g
- Fibre - 1.3 g
- Nutritional And Kid-Friendly Beetroot Paratha Recipe For Breakfast
- No Cooking Indian Recipe: How To Make Schezwan Paneer Sandwich
- Eggs On Sunday: How To Make Protein-Packed Egg Bread Toast For Breakfast
- Salad Special: How To Make Kidney Bean Salad
- Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Split Black Gram Or Urad Dal Dosa
- Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Eggless Banana Pancakes
- Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Oats Upma
- Makar Sankranti 2021: How To Prepare Jaggery And Sesame Seed Paratha
- Importance Of Breakfast For Teenagers, What Parents Should Know And Easy Recipes
- Why Are Meals Prepared At Home The Best Choice For People With Diabetes?
- Benefits Of Mindful Eating And Ways To Make Your Mealtime A Healthy And Rewarding Experience
- Can I Eat Banana On Empty Stomach?
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.