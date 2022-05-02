Healthy Breakfast Recipe For Pregnant Women: How To Prepare Beetroot And Sesame Chapati Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

During pregnancy, healthy eating is a must. Beetroot and sesame chapati is one of the healthy breakfast options for pregnant women as it is made with the goodness of beetroot and sesame.

Beetroot consumption during pregnancy is known to lower blood pressure, enhance blood flow to the baby and improve functions of the arteries and veins. [1] On the other hand, sesame seeds help with the growth and development of the baby due to the presence of vitamins, phytosterols and tocopherols. [2]

Let's take a look at the recipe for beetroot and sesame seeds chapati. You can consume the dish best with pudina raita or any chutneys.

How To Prepare Beetroot And Sesame Chapati

How To Prepare Beetroot And Sesame Chapati How To Prepare Beetroot And Sesame Chapati Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 4 (Chapatis) Ingredients ● A medium-sized beetroot, peeled and grated. ● Half tablespoon of sesame seeds (known as til in Hindi). ● Half cup of flour (whole wheat). Keep a small amount aside for rolling chapatis. ● 2-3 green chillies (optional). ● One-fourth teaspoon of coriander powder. ● A teaspoon of healthy oil. ● A pinch of turmeric. ● A pinch of asafoetida. ● Oil for cooking. ● Salt to taste. How to Prepare ● In a bowl, take flour and combine beetroot, sesame seeds, chillies, coriander powder, turmeric, asafoetida, oil and salt to taste. ● Prepare a soft dough by using water. ● Divide the dough into four equal proportions and roll out chapatis for each. ● In a griddle pan or tawa, cook chapatis with a bit of oil. ● Consume hot or if you are packing them, make sure to pack them only when cooled. Instructions You can also boil the beetroot and use it instead of peeling and grating. Nutritional Information Serving - 1 (chapati)

Calories - 58

Protein - 1.2 g

Carbohydrates - 6.4 g

Fibre - 1.3 g

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 11:30 [IST]