Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Oats Upma
Breakfast is considered to be an 'important meal of the day'. A healthy breakfast helps keep you energetic and alert throughout the day and also provides you with essential nutrients.
Oats upma makes for one of the superhealthy Indian breakfasts filled with the goodness of oats, vegetables, herbs and spices. Also, it is easy to cook, nutritious and made with easily available ingredients.
According to a journal Springer, oats are packed with high amounts of dietary fibre (beta-glucan), starch, fatty acids, protein and vital nutrients like vitamin E, iron, zinc, manganese, folate, copper, carotenoids, phytic acid and choline.
Oat is known to lower blood cholesterol levels and postprandial glucose rise, thus preventing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and chronic inflammation. It also has cancer-preventive properties. Experts say that oat is mainly gluten-free and is suitable for patients with celiac disease.
Let's try how to make oats upma. Take a look at its recipe.
- A cup of rolled oats (preferably unflavoured and without sugar).
- Two tablespoons of olive oil.
- Half teaspoon of black mustard seeds.
- Half teaspoon of turmeric powder.
- A tablespoon of split black lentils or black gram or urad dal.
- A few curry leaves.
- 1-2 chopped green chillies or as per the taste.
- A medium-sized onion, chopped.
- One-fourth cup of your favourite vegetables like peas, beans, carrots, boiled corns and tomatoes.
- One dry red chilli (optional).
- Half teaspoon of sugar (optional).
- A tablespoon of finely chopped coriander leaves.
- Two cups of hot water.
- Salt to taste.
- In a pan, add a tablespoon of olive oil.
- Add oats and saute the mixture on a medium flame until they turn a bit brown and crispy or the raw aroma is removed.
- Add turmeric in the process and mix them well.
- Transfer the oats to a plate.
- Heat the same pan and add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
- When the oil is hot, add black mustard seeds and allow them to crackle a bit.
- Add curry leaves, sugar (optional) and dry red chilli and saute them for a minute.
- Add split black lentils and saute them until the lentils turn light brown.
- Now add all the vegetables and saute them well for around 3-4 minutes on a medium flame.
- Add the oats and salt to taste.
- Mix them well and saute for another two minutes.
- Add water, cover the lid and let them cook for around five minutes on a slow flame, stirring occasionally.
- Serve hot on a plate and garnish with coriander leaves.
- 1. Avoid adding an excess of water as the oats texture may get gooey. 2. You can also add lemon juice while serving to lift up the taste.
- People - 2
- Calories - 414 calories
- Fat - 12.8 g
- Protein - 14.8 g
- Carbohydrate - 61.2 g
- Fibre - 10.8 g
