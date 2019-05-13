Corn Pulao Recipe: How To Make Corn Pulao Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Corn Pulao is a modern Indian dish which is liked by a lot of people and is prepared as a part of main course. It is made of corn and basmati rice. Corn Pulao is made during festivals and parties in a lot of North Indian households. It is a very unique type of pulao without the veggies and the regular green peas.

CORN PULAO RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE CORN PULAO| CORN PULAO FOR MAIN COURSE | CORN PULAO RECIPE corn pulao recipe | how to make corn pulao| corn pulao for main course | corn pulao recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Meal Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Basmati rice - 1 big cup 2. Sweet corn - 1 cup 3. Ghee - 1 tbsp 4. Onions - 1 cup chopped vertically 5. Garam masala - 1 tbsp 6. Ginger and garlic - 1 tbsp chopped 7. Green chillies - 2 to 3 chopped 8. Cloves - 5 to 6 9. Cardamom - 1 10. Cinnamon stick - 1 piece 11. Bay leaf - 1 12. Water - 2 cups 13. Salt - to taste How to Prepare 1. Soak the rice in water for 10 min

2. In a pan, heat ghee and add bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cardamom and cloves

3. Now add the chopped onions and roast them well

4. Add chopped ginger and garlic, chopped green chillies and roast well

5. As soon as they start turning brown, add sweet corns and saute them well

6. Add the rice and mix well

7. Add salt, garam masala and 2 cups water

8. Place the lid and leave it to boil for 10-12 min

9. Take out in a serving bowl and serve hot with raita or kadhi. Instructions Always make the pulao in the lowest flame setting. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl (289 g)

Calories - 313 cal

Fats - 6.3 g

Proteins - 6.5 g

Carbs - 58.2 g

Fibre - 1.3 g

