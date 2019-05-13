Corn Pulao Recipe: How To Make Corn Pulao

ENGLISH

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Corn Pulao is a modern Indian dish which is liked by a lot of people and is prepared as a part of main course. It is made of corn and basmati rice. Corn Pulao is made during festivals and parties in a lot of North Indian households. It is a very unique type of pulao without the veggies and the regular green peas.

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Meal

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • 1. Basmati rice - 1 big cup

      2. Sweet corn - 1 cup

      3. Ghee - 1 tbsp

      4. Onions - 1 cup chopped vertically

      5. Garam masala - 1 tbsp

      6. Ginger and garlic - 1 tbsp chopped

      7. Green chillies - 2 to 3 chopped

      8. Cloves - 5 to 6

      9. Cardamom - 1

      10. Cinnamon stick - 1 piece

      11. Bay leaf - 1

      12. Water - 2 cups

      13. Salt - to taste

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Soak the rice in water for 10 min

    • 2. In a pan, heat ghee and add bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cardamom and cloves

    • 3. Now add the chopped onions and roast them well

    • 4. Add chopped ginger and garlic, chopped green chillies and roast well

    • 5. As soon as they start turning brown, add sweet corns and saute them well

    • 6. Add the rice and mix well

    • 7. Add salt, garam masala and 2 cups water

    • 8. Place the lid and leave it to boil for 10-12 min

    • 9. Take out in a serving bowl and serve hot with raita or kadhi.

    Instructions
    • Always make the pulao in the lowest flame setting.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 bowl (289 g)
    • Calories - 313 cal
    • Fats - 6.3 g
    • Proteins - 6.5 g
    • Carbs - 58.2 g
    • Fibre - 1.3 g

    STEP BY STEP - CORN PULAO

    1. In a pan, heat ghee and add bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cardamom and cloves.

    2. Now add the chopped onions and roast them well.

    3. Add chopped ginger and garlic, chopped green chillies and roast well.

    4. As soon as they start turning brown, add sweet corns and saute them well.

    5. Add the rice and mix well.

    7. Add salt, garam masala and 2 cups water.

    8. Place the lid and leave it to boil for 10-12 min.

    9. Take out in a serving bowl and serve hot with raita or kadhi.

