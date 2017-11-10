Chilli Chicken Recipe: How To Prepare Dry Chilli Chicken Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Chilly Chicken is a popular Indo-Chinese dish. In India, many varieties of dry preparations are made out of chicken. This recipe is mainly made from boneless chicken, but you can swap it with bones as well.

It depends on your taste and preferences. It is generally spicy and a lot of veggies and garlic are used in the same.

You can make different varieties by changing the sauces as well. The chef prefers to use fresh chicken, since this recipe tastes best when soft and fresh chicken is used.

CHILLI CHICKEN RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE DRY CHILLI CHICKEN | BONELESS CHILLI CHICKEN RECIPE | DRY CHILLI CHICKEN RECIPE Chilli Chicken Recipe | How To Prepare Dry Chilli Chicken | Boneless Chilli Chicken Recipe | Dry Chilli Chicken Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 40M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Chef Anurag Basu Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 2 Ingredients Boneless chicken, diced - 350 g Egg, slightly beaten - 1 Corn flour - 1/2 cup Garlic paste - 1/2 tsp Ginger paste - 1/2 tsp Salt or to taste - 1 tbsp Oil for deep frying Onions, thickly sliced - 2 cups Green chillies, thickly sliced (remove seeds if too hot) - 2 tsp Soy sauce (adjust according to strength) - 1 tbsp Vinegar - 2 tbsp Green chillies, slit, for garnish How to Prepare 1. Mix together the chicken, egg, corn flour, ginger and garlic paste in a bowl. 2. Now, add 2 teaspoons of salt, and enough water, so that the chicken pieces are coated with the batter. 3. Leave this for about 30 minutes and let it marinate. 4. Heat oil in a wok or a pan. 5. Now deep-fry the chicken pieces over high heat to begin with and then lower the flame. 6. Fry until the chicken is cooked through. 7. Now, put the fried chicken in the absorbent paper and drain the same, so that the excess oil is absorbed. 8. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok. 9. Add onions and stir-fry over high heat until they are translucent. 10. Add the green chillies and saute for a minute. 11. Add salt, soy sauce, vinegar, and the deep-fried chicken, and toss well. 12. Serve hot and garnish with the green chillies. Instructions 1. You can prepare chilli chicken with bones as well.

2. The chilli chicken can be made with gravy as well. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 277 cal

Fat - 12 g

Protein - 21 g

Carbohydrates - 21 g

Sugar - 4.4 g

Dietary fibre - 2.8 g

