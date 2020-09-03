Easy To Make Bhakarwadi Recipe For Evening Snacks Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

What could be better than enjoying some delicious snacks in the evening time? If you are always looking forward to having something different and easy to prepare then, you can try Bhakarwadi. Bhakarwadi is a delicious, crispy and deep-fried Maharashtrian snack. It is basically a spicy pinwheel that originated in Pune, Maharashtra. It is usually prepared using flour and dry spices.

Those who are naive to cooking can also prepare Bhakarwadi as it is not rocket science and requires some of the basic spices available in every Indian Kitchen. To help you with this, we are here with the recipe of Bhakarwadi. Scroll down the article to read more.

Also read: World Coconut Day 2020: Try This Healthy Coconut Rice Recipe And Showcase Your Cooking Skills

Bhakarwadi Recipe Bhakarwadi Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 20 Ingredients For Dough ¼ Turmeric 1 Cup Maida 2 Cups Besan 2 tablespoon warm oil ½ teaspoon salt ¼ baking soda 1 pinch Hing (asafoetida) Water for kneading the dough Dry Spices 1 teaspoon Jeera (cumin seeds) 1 Teaspoon Saunf (fennel seeds) 1 Teaspoon Dhaniya (coriander seeds) 1 Teaspoon Khaskhas (Poppy Seeds) 2 Teaspoon Til (Sesame) 1 Teaspoon Sugar ¼ dry coconut ½ teaspoon Amchoor Powder (dry mango) ½ dried red chili powder ½ teaspoon Salt Other Ingredients Oil for deep frying Water for greasing 2 tablespoon tamarind chutney

How to Prepare Dough Preparation Masala Preparation Making Bhakarwadi Frying Bhakarwadi

Instructions Always fry the Bhakarwadi on low-medium flame. Else the Bhakarwadi won’t cook well. Nutritional Information People - 20

calories - 121 kcal

fat - 5.2 g

Protein - 3.8 g

carbs - 15.3 g

Cholesterol - 0 mg

fiber - 3.3 g

Method:

Dough Preparation

First things first, take a large bowl and add 1 cup of Maida and 2 cups of Besan to it.

Now add ¼ teaspoon of baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon turmeric along with ½ teaspoon of salt.

Mix well and make a dent in the middle of the mixture.

Now heat 2 tablespoons of oil and add it into the mixture.

Mix the oil properly with the entire mixture. For this, you need to rub the mixture between your palms.

The mixture should look like breadcrumbs. Once the mixture holds shape when held firmly between the fists, then it is ready to knead.

Now knead the dough by adding little amounts of water into the mixture.

You need to prepare a soft and tight dough.

Once the dough is ready, grease some oil on it and keep it aside for a while. You can cover the dough with a damp cloth as well.

Masala Preparation

Take a small blender and add all the dry spices as mentioned in the ingredients.

Now blend the spices into a coarse mixture.

Avoid adding even a single drop of water. The masala for Bhakarwadi needs to be dry.

You can taste a bit of masala to determine if it is too salty or spicy.

Now take out the mixture in a bowl and keep it aside for some time.

Making Bhakarwadi

Knead the dough slightly once again and take a small ball size portion of dough.

Give the small dough the shape of a small ball and with the help of a rolling pin and base, roll it into a circular shape.

With the help of a knife, divide the circular shape into two equal semicircles.

Now spread 1 teaspoon of tamarind chutney on both the semi-circle. You can spread ½ teaspoon on one and the remaining ½ teaspoon on the other semi-circle.

Now spread a teaspoon of dry masala on both the semi-circle by carefully leaving the edges. For this, you can again put ½ teaspoon masala on each.

Now put grease a little amount of water on the edges of the semi-circles.

After this, roll the semi-circles carefully and firmly to give them the shape of rolls.

After you have rolled the semi-circles, you can now cut both the rolls into 1-2 cms long wheels.

The next thing that you need to do is slightly press and flatten the wheel so that the masala gets pressed against the walls.

Repeat the same thing with the rest of the dough.

Frying Bhakarwadi

Take a Kadai and heat oil into it.

Once the oil is heated, slowly put the mini wheels into it.

After this, fry them on the low-medium flame until crisp and light brown. You can stir them occasionally.

Once fried, carefully take out the wheels on a tissue paper or kitchen towel.

Your Bhakarwadi is ready and now you can serve them with coffee, tea or some chutney.

Important Tips To Keep In Mind

Always use fresh tamarind chutney. You can either buy or make it at your home.

If you wish, you can roast the whole spices before blending them into a mixer-grinder.

If tamarind chutney is not available then you can use lime juice as well.

Always fry the Bhakarwadi on low-medium flame. Else the Bhakarwadi won't cook well.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications