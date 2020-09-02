World Coconut Day 2020: Try This Healthy Coconut Rice Recipe And Showcase Your Cooking Skills Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

If you are someone who is always eager to try something new and nutritious, then we understand that at times, you may run out of ideas. You may get bored of eating the safe stuff again and again. But this coconut day, i.e., on 2 September 2020, we are here with a recipe that is not only easy to prepare but also delicious and nutritious. We bet you that your family members will love this juicy recipe and will praise your cooking skills.

The recipe that we are going to share with you is coconut rice. It is a South-Indian recipe and is probably one of the best flavoured rice recipes. You can prepare coconut rice recipe as a main course or side dish depending upon the availability of ingredients and time.

So, without taking too much time, let us move on to the recipe.

Coconut Rice Recipe Coconut Rice Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 4 people Ingredients Ingredients: 3-4 cup cooked rice ¾ cup grated coconut 6-8 curry leaves 2 finely chopped green chilies 1 dried red chili 1 teaspoon crushed ginger 10-12 cashews 2-3 tablespoon vegetable oil 1 teaspoon mustard seeds 1 tablespoon soaked chana dal 1 tablespoon soaked urad dal Salt according to taste

How to Prepare Preparation: Take a Kadai and heat 2-3 tablespoon of vegetable oil in it. Once the oil is heated, saute1 teaspoon mustard seeds, finely crushed ginger, chopped green chili, curry leaves and 1 dried red chili. Now add soaked chana dal and urad dal. Make sure you drain the water beforehand. Saute for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. Add 10-12 cashews in the Kadai and saute them until golden in colour. At this point, lower the gas flame and add grated coconut into the Kadai. Saute this mixture for another few minutes. Once the raw smell of coconut goes away, you need to add cooked rice into it. Add salt according to your taste. Now mix the rice gently and make sure the rice does not break while mixing. Put on the lid of the Kadai and cook the rice for 2-3 minutes on low-medium flame. This will ensure that the rice absorbs the coconut flavour quite well. Remove the Kadai and keep it aside to cool down a bit. You can serve the coconut rice with chutney, curry or yogurt.

Calories - 477 kcal

Fats - 16.5 g

Proteins - 8 g

Carbs - 30 g

Fibre - 4.2 g

Instruction:

To make delicious coconut rice, make sure to use fresh coconut.

If you want to have fluffy rice, then you can use Basmati rice. However, the choice of rice depends totally on your preferences.

You can also use leftover rice. It will taste even better.

If you want to add peanuts, then you can do the same. You can also replace cashews with peanuts.

Make sure you do not saute the coconut on high flame else the taste won't be good.

If you wish, you can use ghee instead of vegetable oil.

