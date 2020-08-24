Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Prepare Fried Modak With These Easy Steps Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival celebrated by the people belonging to the Hind Community. It is observed every year in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year the festival is being celebrated from 22 August 2020. During this festival, people observe fasts and pray to Lord Ganesha. They offer Him various things and seek His blessings.

In Hindu Mythology, it is believed that Lord Ganesha is fond of Modak. When it comes to Modak, people usually prepare it in two different ways. One is Ukadiche Modak which is basically steamed rice dumplings while the other one is the fried Modak. People are equally fond of both kinds of Modak and love to offer them to Lord Ganesha. Those who don't know about fried Modak can scroll down the article to go through the recipe.

Fried Modak Recipe Fried Modak Recipe Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 1 Hours0 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 10 people Ingredients Ingredients For Outer Covering 2 cups of all-purpose flour 1 cup of semolina 1 cup of milk 4 tablespoon oil ½ tablespoon salt For Filling 2 cups of grated coconut 1 cup jaggery 1 tablespoon ghee ½ tablespoon cardamom

Calories - 189 kcal

Fats - 9.5 g

Proteins - 3.5 g

Carbs - 20.6 g

Fibre - 2.8 g

Filling Preparation

1. Take a pan and heat 1 tablespoon ghee in it.

2. Add the grated coconut and fry it till the coconut turns out to be a bit golden and aromatic.

3. Now add 1 cup of jaggery into the coconut and fry until the jaggery melts.

4. You need to keep the gas flame medium while frying.

5. Keep frying until the mixture thickens. Please ensure that the mixture still has moisture.

6. Now add cardamom and stir it nicely.

7. Turn off the gas flame and keep the mixture aside.

Modak Cover Preparation

1. In a large bowl take the all-purpose flour and add semolina and salt to it. Now add 1 tablespoon of oil and rub the mixture nicely. The mixture should be rubbed so well that it feels out to be like breadcrumbs.

2. Now knead the mixture by adding milk into the mixture in small quantities.

3. While you are kneading, make sure that the dough is soft and stiff. It should not be too soft.

4. After kneading, let the dough rest for 10 minutes by keeping it aside. While doing so, cover the dough with a damp cloth.

5. After 10 minutes, knead the dough once again and divide it into 10-12 equal small balls.

6. Roll each ball on a flat surface using a rolling pin. You need to give them a circular shape of 4-5 diameters.

7. While doing so, make sure that the edges are thin while you keep the center slightly thick.

8. Now with the help of a spoon, place some fillings in the center of the circle and try to fold the edges together.

9. Bring the folds together and seal them by pinching at the top. Now This will give a pointed shape to your Modak.

10. Repeat the process till you make all the Modak.

For Frying The Modak

1. Heat 4-5 Tablespoons of oil in a Kadai. You can add more oil as per your need.

2. Once the oil gets heated, carefully put 4-5 Modaks into it and fry them until golden brown.

3. To ensure that your Modak gets fried nicely, you need to turn it carefully.

4. This will give a crispy texture to your Modak.

5. Once you find them golden or light brown, carefully take them out on a kitchen towel.

6. Let the Modak cool down before offering it to God.

1. If you want your Modak to be crispy and well-cooked then always ensure that the oil is properly heated before frying the Modak.

2. After you have put the Modak into the hot oil, turn the gas flame to medium.

3. Fry the grated coconut and jaggery on medium flame. This way the jaggery would melt properly and the moisture would remain in the mixture.

4. Always use fine semolina for preparing fried Modak. This way the outer layer will be crisp and thin.

5. Always seal the edges properly. You can use water to seal the edges else the fillings may come out while frying.

