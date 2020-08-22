Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here’s The Ukadiche Modak Recipe For You Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Finally, Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha is here. It's a 10-day festival that begins on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year the festival begins on 22 August 2020. On this day, people bring the idol of Lord Ganesha to their respective homes and worship Him according to the rituals. They chant the mantras, perform the Kirtan, Bhajan and offer Him various offerings during this 10-day festival.

Among all the different offerings that people offer to Lord Ganesha, Modak is quite significant. Those who don't know, Modak is a rice dumpling stuffed with coconut and jaggery. It is a kind of sweet which is quite dear to Lord Ganesha and is also known as Ukadiche Modak. This is one of the must-have offerings during the Ganesh Chaturthi. We know that you may want to prepare Modak for Lord Ganesha and offer Him His favourite sweets. Therefore, this year we are here with an easy recipe of Modak. Scroll down the article to read about the recipe.

Ukadiche Modak Recipe

Ingredients Required For Ukadiche Modak

For Dough
2 cups of rice flour
1 cup of water
1 tablespoon Ghee
½ tablespoon salt

For Stuffing
2 cup grated coconut
1 cup jaggery
1 tablespoon ghee
½ tablespoon cardamom

Nutritional Information
Serving Size - 4 counts
Calories - 126 cal
Fats - 4.4 g
Proteins - 1.2 g
Carbs - 20.1 g
Fibre - 1.6 g

Calories - 126 cal

Fats - 4.4 g

Proteins - 1.2 g

Carbs - 20.1 g

Fibre - 1.6 g

Filling Preparation

Heat 1 tablespoon ghee into a large kadai.

Now saute 2 cups of grated coconut in the kadai. Saute until the coconut becomes aromatic.

Add 1 cup of jaggery into the grated coconut in the kadai and mix them until the jaggery melts.

You need to ensure that the jaggery melts completed and has moisture as well.

Continue to cook the mixture on a medium flame until the mixture thickens. As soon as you see the mixture losing its moisture, add cardamom and just turn off the gas.

Now keep the mixture aside and let it cool down.

Modak's Dough Preparation

Now take a large kadai and pour 1 cup of water in it.

Heat the water and add 1 tablespoon ghee and ½ tablespoon salt into it.

Now mix well and boil the mixture.

Once the water starts boiling, lower the flame and add 2 cups of rice flour into it.

Now stir properly and ensure that rice flour absorbs the water completely. This will ensure that the dough is soft.

Let the mixture rest for 7-8 minutes.

Transfer the mixture into a large bowl and start kneading the mixture into a soft dough.

You will have to knead the dough for at least five minutes and then you can cover the dough with a damp cloth and keep it aside to rest for a while.

Making Modak

First of all, you need to take a small ball size dough and roll it to make a ball.

Now flatten the ball in your hand while making a dent in the center. You can make the dent by supporting it with your fingers and pressing the ball dough into the center using your thumb.

Keep pressing the edges till it becomes a cup-like structure.

This is when you need to make folds along the edges using your fingers.

Now add a small amount of coconut and jaggery filling in the dough and try to bring the edges together while making folds in them.

Now you have to close the tips by pinching it with your thumb and fingers.

If you have a mould for making Modak, then you will have to grease it with ghee.

After this, you need to put the dough and press it firmly along the walls of the mould.

Now place some fillings inside the dough and try to close the mould.

Close tightly and remove the excess dough.

Now open the mould gently and take out the Modak from it.

Steaming The Modak

Take a steamer and heat it.

If you do not have any steamer then you can take a utensil with holes in it. You can place that utensil over a large bowl comprising little water. Now hit the bowl having water and the utensil.

Place a muslin or banana leaf on the steamer and now carefully place the Modak on it.

Cover the steamer or the bowl and now steam it for 10-15 minutes till the Modak seems to become translucent.

Things To Keep In Mind

While you are making Modak, make sure to use finely ground rice flour. For this, you can buy the flour used for preparing Modak.

It is advisable that you knead the dough while the mixture is still warm. Do not wait to let the mixture cool down. Else this won't help you in making soft Modaks

If you are unable to knead the dough while it is still hot, then you can allow it to cool down for 5-6 minutes and knead it using a glass or small bowl.

When you spread the dough to give them the shape of a Modak, ensure that it is thin. Else this won't taste better.

We hope you have a great Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya.

