    Aam Panna Recipe: How To Make Aam Ka Panna

    Posted By: Sowmya Subramanian
    |

    Aam panna recipe, or green mango drink, is a refreshing cooler that helps beat the scorching summer heat. It has a sour and sweet flavour, with a hint of saltiness and spice of the cardamom. Aam ka panna is a healthy drink that tastes nothing less than spectacular and leaves you slurping it all through summer.

    Green mango drink can be effortlessly made at home and is considered as a good energizer. This aam panna recipe has great health benefits and also hydrates the parched, who are battling the heat.

    The aam panna concentrate can be preserved in the refrigerator for more than a week or two.

    If you want to know more on the preparation method, then have a look at the video, images and the step by step preparation method of the aam panna recipe.

    AAM PANNA RECIPE VIDEO

    Aam Panna Recipe | How To Make Aam Ka Panna At Home | Green Mango Drink Recipe | Aam Panna Concentrate Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    50M
    Total Time
    60 Mins

    Recipe By: Rita Tyagi

    Recipe Type: Beverages

    Serves: 1 bottle

    Ingredients

    • Raw mangoes - 2 (medium size)

    • Sugar - 150 g
    • Salt - 1 tsp
    • Black salt - 2 tsp
    • Roasted cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tsp
    • Water - 1 cup
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Peel and dice the raw mangoes and add them to a cooker.

    • 2. Add sugar, salt, black salt and water to the mango pieces.
    • 3. Pressure cook it for up to 2-3 whistles and let it cool.
    • 4. Pour the content into a blender.
    • 5. Meanwhile, crush the roasted cumin seeds in a mortar with pestle.
    • 6. Add it to the blender and blend it along.
    • 7. Pour it in a jar and preserve it.
    • 8. Add a small amount of the concentrate and mix it with water while drinking.
    Instructions
    • 1. The mangoes can be roasted in the fire stove rather than boiling them, to modify the taste.
    • 2. You can replace sugar with jaggery to make it a completely healthy drink.
    • 3. Mint leaves can be added while blending for additional flavouring.
    • 4. The aam panna concentrate can be preserved for 2-3 weeks.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 glass
    • Calories - 198
    • Fat - 1.7 g
    • Protein - 0.5 g
    • Carbohydrates - 50.4 g
    • Sugar - 7.8 g
    • Fibre - 1.9 g

