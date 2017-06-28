Aam Panna Recipe: How To Make Aam Ka Panna Recipes oi-Staff

Aam panna recipe, or green mango drink, is a refreshing cooler that helps beat the scorching summer heat. It has a sour and sweet flavour, with a hint of saltiness and spice of the cardamom. Aam ka panna is a healthy drink that tastes nothing less than spectacular and leaves you slurping it all through summer.

Green mango drink can be effortlessly made at home and is considered as a good energizer. This aam panna recipe has great health benefits and also hydrates the parched, who are battling the heat.

The aam panna concentrate can be preserved in the refrigerator for more than a week or two.

If you want to know more on the preparation method, then have a look at the video, images and the step by step preparation method of the aam panna recipe.

AAM PANNA RECIPE VIDEO

AAM PANNA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE AAM KA PANNA AT HOME | GREEN MANGO DRINK RECIPE | AAM PANNA CONCENTRATE RECIPE Aam Panna Recipe | How To Make Aam Ka Panna At Home | Green Mango Drink Recipe | Aam Panna Concentrate Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 50M Total Time 60 Mins Recipe By: Rita Tyagi Recipe Type: Beverages Serves: 1 bottle Ingredients Raw mangoes - 2 (medium size)

Sugar - 150 g

Salt - 1 tsp

Black salt - 2 tsp

Roasted cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tsp

Water - 1 cup How to Prepare 1. Peel and dice the raw mangoes and add them to a cooker.

2. Add sugar, salt, black salt and water to the mango pieces.

3. Pressure cook it for up to 2-3 whistles and let it cool.

4. Pour the content into a blender.

5. Meanwhile, crush the roasted cumin seeds in a mortar with pestle.

6. Add it to the blender and blend it along.

7. Pour it in a jar and preserve it.

8. Add a small amount of the concentrate and mix it with water while drinking. Instructions 1. The mangoes can be roasted in the fire stove rather than boiling them, to modify the taste.

2. You can replace sugar with jaggery to make it a completely healthy drink.

3. Mint leaves can be added while blending for additional flavouring.

4. The aam panna concentrate can be preserved for 2-3 weeks. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 glass

Calories - 198

Fat - 1.7 g

Protein - 0.5 g

Carbohydrates - 50.4 g

Sugar - 7.8 g

Fibre - 1.9 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE AAM PANNA

