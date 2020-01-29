Are You Pregnant? 15 Symptoms To Watch Out For

1. Spotting and cramping (from 1st week - 4th week) After conception, the fertilized egg creates a blastocyst (a fluid filled with cells), wherein the baby's body parts will be developed. During the 4th week, the blastocyst will attach to the lining of the uterus and this can cause spotting and cramping. This symptom can be mistaken for period cramps [1].

2. Missed period (4th week) During the fourth week after conception, you will start having missed periods. This is the time when the body will begin producing human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone that signals the ovaries to stop releasing mature eggs each month and helps the body maintain pregnancy [2].

3. Fatigue ( from 4th week - 5th week) Feeling tired is an early sign of pregnancy which you experience after three weeks of being pregnant. Feelings of exhaustion occur when the progesterone hormone rises up, which makes you feel sleepy and tired [3].

4. Nausea (from 4th week - 6th week) Nausea, vomiting and morning sickness happens between fourth to sixth week. The fluctuation of hormones leads to nausea and morning sickness, which can occur either during the day or at night. Mild to severe morning sickness is experienced during the first trimester and slowly it becomes less severe during the second trimester of pregnancy [4].

5. Breast pain ( from 4th week - 6th week) Between the fourth and sixth week, you can notice certain breast changes like you may feel heaviness or tenderness in the breasts. Areola, the area around the nipples also tends to darken during this time. All of these occur due to the hormonal changes and when your body has adjusted to the hormones-this symptom goes away [5].

6. Frequent urination (from 4th week - 6th week) During pregnancy, there is an increase in blood supply and the kidneys process extra fluid, which gets stored in the bladder. This occurs when there is a spike in the progesterone hormone and human chorionic gonadotropin that let you urinate more often [6].

7. Bloating (from 4th week - 6th week) Bloating is another early sign of pregnancy. It occurs due to the hormonal changes, which may cause you to feel bloated. This symptom is similar to what you feel during periods.

8. Constipation Constipation is a common problem during pregnancy and it affects 38% of pregnancies. It is also a symptom of pregnancy that occurs when there is a hormonal change that slows down the digestive system, making you feel constipated [7].

9. Mood swings ( from 6th week) It is very normal to experience mood swings while you are pregnant and this occurs when there is a rise in oestrogen and progesterone levels. This mood fluctuation makes you feel depressed, emotional, irritated and anxious [8].

10. Change in body temperature A rise in basal body temperature, the temperature the body has while you are resting is another symptom of pregnancy. Women see a change in their body temperature when they are pregnant.

11. High blood pressure (8th week) High blood pressure along with dizziness and fainting is a common symptom of pregnancy. Since the blood vessels are dilated, it can put extra stress on your heart and kidneys.

12. Heartburn (9th week) Heartburn is one of the most common gastrointestinal symptoms that occur during pregnancy. It happens when the valve between the stomach and oesophagus can't prevent the stomach acid from passing back to the oesophagus, causing the stomach acid to leak, thereby causing heartburn [9].

13. Acne (11th week) Hormonal changes during pregnancy can cause acne. It occurs when there is a significant increase in androgen levels causing skin breakouts. Androgens stimulate the production of sebaceous oil from sebaceous glands. These sebaceous glands produce excess sebum, which clogs pores and causes acne breakout.

14. Weight gain (11th week) Gaining weight during pregnancy is common, so you need to keep a watch on your diet for the first few months. You will notice that your breasts and uterus are getting bigger.