Missed Abortion (Missed Miscarriage): Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatments Prenatal oi-Shivangi Karn

Missed abortion or missed miscarriage refers to a confusing situation in which the foetus has died, but the body is unable to recognise the loss, causing the placenta and embryonic tissues to continue releasing hormones. This causes women to experience symptoms of pregnancy such as nausea and breast tenderness while the embryo is already dead.

Missed abortion is also known as silent abortion as it does not occur like a normal miscarriage with bleeding and cramping. Only in a routine checkup or ultrasound the undeveloped or dead foetus can be diagnosed. This makes the condition more painful for women as they come to know about their pregnancy loss much later after the actual loss. [1]

Around 10-20 per cent of known pregnancies result in miscarriage during the first trimester (first 3 months of pregnancy). Take a look into the details of the missed abortion.

Orchitis (Inflammation Of The Testicles): Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments