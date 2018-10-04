What Does Pitocin Do In Labour?

Are you way ahead of your due date in your pregnancy and are still feeling absolutely no contractions whatsoever? Then it's time for a dose of pitocin.

Contractions occur at the end of the pregnancy when the baby is finally ready to be born in the world. The cervix is dilated and expands to accommodate the baby. Once the cervix is ready, women go into labour. Contractions that are almost 2-3 minutes apart is the perfect time to push.

But sometimes, the mother does not experience contractions at all. This is the time when doctors inject pitocin to the mother to induce labour. Want to know more about it? Well, keep reading to find out what exactly is pitocin and how does it help to induce labour.

What Is Pitocin?

Oftentimes, women do not experience the progression of labour even after their water breaks. In such cases, not delivering the baby within a stipulated time may cause harm to the baby and the mother. This is the time when doctors use pitocin to induce labour.

The hormone responsible for inducing labour is oxytocin. It makes the uterus contract and gets the body ready for birth. Women do not experience labour if there are no sufficient levels of oxytocin in the body.