Newborn checklist: Everything you need before your baby arrives

If you have just turned new parents, then apart from the joyous and exciting moments with the newborn, you would also be feeling quite anxious and worried about what has to be done and what you would require to have with you for immediate needs. Being a parent surely does not come with a manual. There are always tried and tested ways. You are sure to have your ups and downs as a parent.

There is no right or wrong when talking about parenthood. We all wish to do our best for our little ones. However, what we learn from practice and experience is something that no particular book can teach about parenting. Each parent has a unique way of bringing up their kids. But when you have just turned parents, and just in case you do not have any guidance from the elderly in your family, then life could get a little tensed and overwhelming.

The checklist of the things that you would need just after your little bundle of joy has arrived can be a life savior. Many to-be-parents dedicate a lot of time researching and discussing with other parents regarding the essential items that they would need during the early months of parenthood. It would be great to have knowledge about all the essential items so that you can keep them ready at home and also carry some of the most needed in your hospital bag. Read on to get a complete hands-on list of all the must have items for a new parent.

Things to have during the early days with your newborn

1. Feeding

When breastfeeding, you actually do not need any equipment for it. However, nursing mothers would find having the following quite helpful.

Burp cloths - When burping after a feeding session, infants could throw up a bit.

Breast pump - this can come very handy as a newborn would have milk only in small amounts and your breasts might start feeling engorged. This is where you can use a manual or electric breast pump to achieve instant relieve from the pain of engorged breasts.

Milk storage containers - This is if you are using a breast pump. You can use containers to store your milk so that the baby can be fed breast milk in case you are away for a while.

Lots of bibs - Babies do tend to spill out a lot of milk.

Nursing pillow - This is highly useful to support your back and give you a comfortable feeding position.

Nursing bras - Buy one size larger than your usual bra size.

Breast pads - To prevent milk from leaking onto your clothes. You can use disposable or washable breast pads.

Cream or lotion for sore nipples

If you are formula feeding your baby, then you would also need the following:

Formula - Do check the date of expiry.

Thermal bottle carrier

Nipple and bottle brush

Bottles with nipples

2. Clothing

The quantity required might vary on your requirement and how early post birth of the baby you can head out to shop or if you have friends and relative who can do the baby and maternity shopping for you.

Mix of short and long sleeve onesies

Front button shirts

Nightgowns/ Feeding nighties

Sets of top and pajama

One-piece stretchy sleepers with zippers

About 5 pairs of pants

Newborn cap and hat

Pairs of socks or booties - about 4 pairs

Mittens - about 2 or 3 pairs

Sweaters and cardigans or sweatshirts

Laundry detergent for washing baby clothes

Dressing up outfits - this could be helpful if you are planning a post birth infant photo shoot for the baby

Receiving blankets

Swaddling sheets

Cotton wraps

3. Diapering

Reusable cloth diapers are environmental safe compared to the disposable ones.

Several dozens of diapers. If using disposable diapers, then use the newborn size.

When using cloth diapers, about a dozen of waterproof covers.

Changing mat/pad

Diaper rash creams

Velcro or safety pins to secure reusable cloth diapers

Washcloths or disposable wipes

4. Bathing

Baby bath tub. Use a non-slippery one.

Baby soap and shampoo. You can use a head-to-toe wash to give the initial few baths to the baby.

Massage oil (for massaging the baby before bathing)

Hair oil

Shower cap

Soft, hooded towels

Soft-bristled hair brush for the baby

5. Bedtime

If the baby sleeps in a crib:

A soft crib mattress. Do not place soft toys around the baby in the crib.

Well-fitted cribsheets

Light blankets that fit in the crib

Waterproof crib mattress covers

In case you co-sleep with the baby:

A firm mattress

Waterproof pads/rubber sheets to place below the baby

Light comforter

Clean bed sheets

You can also consider having the following general items that can also come handy when you have a newborn with you:

Changing table

Rocking chair/booster seat

Medicine dropper

Basic medication (For fever, colic, cold and cough, etc)

Baby thermometer

Playmat/playgym

Pram/reclining stroller

Rattles or other baby toys

Bath toys

Car seat

Nail clippers

Baby carrier

Sun shade for the car windows

Mosquito repellent

Diaper bag

Hangers for baby clothes

Basket to keep baby clothes for laundry

Pacifiers

Night light

A collection of good lullabies in a CD or audiotapes

Dirty diaper bin

Wipes holder

Insulated bottle holder to be placed in the diaper bag

Cradle or bassinet

Baby monitor

Humidifier

The above list has been created keeping the tasks and duties of a new parent in mind. The mentioned points are a generalized list of all the items that a parent would require once a newborn comes home. Most of the items covered here will sort out all your needs during the first couple of months after the baby's arrival.