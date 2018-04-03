How Can Eating Papaya Or Eggs Cause Miscarriage?

Carrying an embryo inside and nurturing it until it turns to a fully developed baby is a herculean task for mothers. They have to stick on to a perfect diet plan and should very well understand the specific food items that are to be avoided during the period of pregnancy.

Both the deficiency of and excess of the amount of certain food intake can affect the female body and can cause problems and obstacles during pregnancy. It is often said and heard that papaya and eggs can be the main cause of a miscarriage. Let us see how.

Papaya is generally considered a superfood that can cure many diseases. The raw and unripe papaya is well known for its magic in retaining immunity, provide aid in digestion and healing of the wounds. The juice taken from papaya fruit is effectively used to treat burns, warts and boils. The consumption of papaya is even linked to reducing the risk of diabetes, heart disease and even cancer.

However, unripe papaya is not much of a friend for pregnant women and the women who are looking forward to conceiving.

Having said that, ripe papaya and cooked eggs do not showcase the tendency of inducing a miscarriage or abortion. Such is not the case with having an unripe papaya and raw eggs. Papaya and eggs, both belong to the hot food category, according to ayurveda.

Unripe papaya consists of a fruit latex which consists of an enzyme named papain. This particular enzyme contained in the unripe state of papaya acts as two other enzymes named prostaglandin and oxytocin.

Prostaglandin and oxytocin are the two enzymes that are synthetically used to induce labour. Due to this reason, the latex present inside the unripe papaya has the power of induction to labor in a pre-matured state. This may thus cause an abortion and there are chances that the baby will be born with certain abnormalities.

According to many other researches, green papaya, or the papaya that is not ripen fully contains a myriad of enzymes and pus. As a result, the uterus will have a tendency to have a spasm and in this manner, abortion or miscarriage can take place. However, the prostaglandin and oxytocin enzymes present in the green papaya are essential for the body to start for time when the babies are born.

So, when it isn't the time of giving birth to the baby, green papaya can cause miscarriage. Having said that, ripe papaya is much positively advised for pregnant women by the doctors. One must not abstain from having the ripe papaya by thinking that the effect of it is as same as the green papaya.

The fruit is rich in vitamin C when raw and can thus regulate the menstrual cycle of women. When green papayas are consumed, the amount of oestrogen in the body shoots up and can thus help in regularizing periods. Raw papaya has been used for birth control even from the ancient times.

The term 'abortifacient' is used to refer to the items that can cause abortion in females. In most of the Asian countries, women consume the green papaya if they do not wish to conceive a baby. Hence, the fruit is used as a natural contraceptive and as an abortifacient.

The suppression of the enzyme progesterone by the enzyme papain contained in papaya will result in the incomplete and improper growth of the endometrial lining of the uterus wall. This is definitely an unhealthy environment for the fetus to grow on. Raw papaya is considered highly dangerous and hazardous for the developing embryos and it might stagnate the process of its development.

Not only the enzyme papain, but also the high concentration of latex present in the raw papaya is considered a villain for pregnancy. Latex is a milky liquid that can cause uterine contractions which can result in an abortion for women who are pregnant. The British Journal of Nutrition published a study, where the scientists studied, analyzed and agreed with the ancient rumor regarding the after-effects of pregnant women having green papaya.

Pregnant women should also avoid having raw foods like raw eggs or homemade mayonnaise. Make sure that the egg white and egg yolk are perfectly solid after cooking.

Thus, unripe papaya and raw eggs are definitely two main anti-heroes for pregnant women. Hence, do a complete study about the foods that are 'to be' and 'not to be' consumed during your most special time!