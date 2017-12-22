The Mother Would Not Believe That It Is Time For Her Baby To Be Born!

Aditi and Surya Raj are the happy parents of the naughty Suchi. Suchi came into the world fast without even giving her mother the time to let the fact sink in that she was in labour.
Aditi had more or less an easy pregnancy. She was 3 to 4 months into pregnancy before she actually realized that she was indeed pregnant. This was due to the fact that she had polycystic ovarian syndrome (or PCOS) and had always suffered from irregular menstruation.
She also never really had much morning sickness. In fact, she says that she threw up only a total of five times during the course of her pregnancy.
Due to the fact that she had one of the most comfortable pregnancies she had heard of, she was always relaxed and calm about it. The doctors let her know that the baby is doing great on her regular check-up and that was all she wanted to know.
The Delivery Date Was Almost Nearing
Her due date was on the 20th of August and there were still a couple of weeks to go. It was the 2nd of August and she had just finished her lunch when she started feeling that something was off. Her abdomen clenched slightly once and then again after a few minutes. Startled, she started to keep a count and found that they were irregular and were 10 to 20 minutes apart.
Surya Raj, her husband was at work. She immediately asked him to come home and take her to the doctor. Surya worked close by and could make it home in less than 10 minutes. The couple then got into the car and rushed to the hospital.
She Was Having A False Labour
When they reached the hospital, the doctors informed them that Aditi was having a false labour or the Braxton Hicks contractions. They told her that the cervix was closed and it was not yet time for the delivery. The doctor made Aditi drink some warm water and asked her to lie down and just as they came, they were gone.
Couple of days later, Surya had to go to Mumbai for a couple of days for work. He promised that he would be back before the baby came. He arranged for Aditi's younger sister to come stay with her in case an emergency arises.
False Labour Pain...Yet Again
As fate would have it, Aditi started to have contractions again in the night. Scared, Aditi's sister called for an ambulance and both of them rushed to the hospital. At the hospital, they were told that it was just false labour again and were sent back home.
The next afternoon, Aditi started to have pain and contractions again. She believed that it was just the false labour again. Aditi didn't want to scare her sister. So, she decided to wait till the contractions subsided. Surya would come early in the morning anyway. Aditi had some warm water and took a calming shower. Both the sisters then watched a movie. Aditi squirmed the whole time.
This Time It Was The Real One...
Aditi's sister noticed and asked her what was going on. Aditi told her that she was having false labour. Her sister asked for how long she has been having them. Aditi replied that she was having the contractions for 4 to 5 hours now. Her sister was appalled. She said that they needed to go to the hospital.
Aditi refused, as they had just gone to the hospital the last day only to be turned away. When her sister insisted that they should go nevertheless, Aditi decided that they would wait for a couple of hours more and if the contractions do not subside by then, they shall go to the hospital.
Enter Her Little Bundle Of Joy...
Only an hour went by before the contractions became unbearable. An ambulance was called and once again they rushed to the hospital. As soon as the doctor checked Aditi, he exclaimed that her cervix was already expanded 10 cm. they rolled her into the labour room and within 5 minutes, Aditi gave birth to a healthy 3-kilo baby girl.
Surya came directly to the hospital from the airport only to meet his newborn daughter. As happy as he was, he felt guilty that he could not be there for his wife during the birth of his firstborn. They named the baby Suchi; and Suchi is now 20 months old with all the naughtiness and impatience she had since her birth.
Moral: Sometimes, it is important to listen to your body.