The Mother Would Not Believe That It Is Time For Her Baby To Be Born!

Aditi and Surya Raj are the happy parents of the naughty Suchi. Suchi came into the world fast without even giving her mother the time to let the fact sink in that she was in labour.

Aditi had more or less an easy pregnancy. She was 3 to 4 months into pregnancy before she actually realized that she was indeed pregnant. This was due to the fact that she had polycystic ovarian syndrome (or PCOS) and had always suffered from irregular menstruation.

She also never really had much morning sickness. In fact, she says that she threw up only a total of five times during the course of her pregnancy.

Due to the fact that she had one of the most comfortable pregnancies she had heard of, she was always relaxed and calm about it. The doctors let her know that the baby is doing great on her regular check-up and that was all she wanted to know.