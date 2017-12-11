Saffron (Kesar) During Pregnancy: All That You Should Know Prenatal oi-Shabana Kachhi

Saffron has long been extensively used by pregnant women for a variety of benefits. There are a lot of old wives' tales and some benefits backed by scientific research that indeed point out to a variety of benefits that saffron provides to pregnant women. However, it is also important to be cautious when using Ayurvedic ingredients during pregnancy as their excess consumption may have an ill effect. As long as it is being used in moderation, saffron can provide a variety of benefits to pregnant women.

Today, we shall talk about everything you need to know about saffron as a pregnant mother. Can saffron make the baby fair? Is it safe to consume saffron? What are the benefits or side effects of consuming saffron? We shall try to answer all these questions and more.

What Is Saffron?

Before going on further, let us talk about what saffron is. Saffron is harvested from the Crocus sativus flower. It is the stigma of the flower that is dried and reaches you as saffron. Usually, only three strands of saffron can be obtained from one flower. The saffron is mostly handpicked. The intensive labour that goes into it also contributes to the prices. In India, saffron, or the king of spices, is produced in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Uses Of Saffron

Saffron is used in cooking rich delicacies like biryani, pulao, meat curry, etc.

It is also used to add flavour and colour to sweets like kheer and halwa.

It is used in beauty products. It is believed that saffron lends its users beauty and youth.

It is also used in Ayurvedic beauty products, Kumkumadi tailam being a popular example.

Saffron is prized for its medicinal value. It is added in medicines that claim to cure asthma, indigestion, infertility, baldness and cancer.

Saffron is claimed to help relieve menstrual cramps. It also is known to reduce or cure the symptoms of PMS.

Benefits Of Saffron During Pregnancy

1) Helps manage blood pressure during pregnancy

High blood pressure during pregnancy can be fatal. If you are prone to stress, then high blood pressure may be something to look out for. Though there are medications to manage the condition, they may prove to be quite harmful to the unborn baby. However, herbal remedies such as saffron may just be right. Due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, saffron is known to keep high blood pressure under control, when a few stands are consumed regularly [1] .

2) Keeps morning sickness at bay

A feeling of nausea is quite common in pregnant women, especially in the morning. The vomiting sensation is so profound in some women that they do not find food appealing at all and often resort to skipping meals. This may not be the wisest thing to do, especially during pregnancy. However, the medicinal qualities or saffron help keep morning sickness at bay in pregnant women [2] . Infusing a few strands of saffron in your morning cup of tea will definitely help reduce the episodes of morning sickness.

3) Aids in the digestion process

During pregnancy, women are prone to a lot of digestive issues and such as constipation, gas or indigestion. But the major concern is bloating. The warm properties of saffron help divert blood flow to the digestive system, thereby helping you get rid of a whole lot of digestive problems [3] . Regular consumption of saffron during pregnancy will also enhance your metabolism and helps with better food digestion as well.

4) Works as an effective painkiller for pregnancy cramps

During pregnancy, women experience a lot of pain in certain parts of the body, especially the joints. Also, the internal parts of a woman's body tend to shift in order to accommodate the baby. This will definitely give rise to a lot of painful episodes. The anti-inflammatory properties of saffron are known to reduce swelling in the body [4] . It also possesses strong painkilling properties that will make it easier for you to deal with pregnancy pain.

5) Helps maintain iron levels in pregnant women

While pregnant women are advised to stock up on iron-rich foods and consume them in healthy quantities throughout their pregnancy, a lot of women resort to iron supplements to fulfil their needs. It is always better to opt for natural remedies rather than medicines when it comes to your pregnancy, Saffron is rich in iron [5] . Therefore, regular consumption of it will definitely help you keep away from anaemia.

6) Promotes good sleep

Women often find it difficult to have a good night's sleep due to various pregnancy-related pains or problems. However, saffron is known to have sleep-inducing qualities that will help you get good sleep at night. Good levels of zinc present in saffron is known to increase the melatonin levels in the body that will definitely improve your sleep quality [6] .

7) Improves skin health

During pregnancy, women may notice many changes in their skin. This may be due to the various hormones which are on overdrive during pregnancy. The most common skin condition that pregnant women face is the pregnancy mask, or the discolouration of the skin on the face. Saffron is highly known for its skin lightening properties [7] and hence, is a safe herbal remedy to get rid of various skin conditions such as the pregnancy mask.

8) Elevates mood

During pregnancy, there may be times when women are stressed or moody. While the stress may be due to the overwhelming emotions of giving birth to a baby, the mood swings are often due to hormonal imbalances. Natural remedies like saffron will help fight depression by increasing the levels of serotonin in the body, that act as a natural mood enhancer [9] . A warm cup of saffron tea will surely lift up your spirit.

9) Keeps your heart healthy

The heart of pregnant women has to work under a lot of stress and pressure. This eventually gives rise to heart complications if not taken care of on time. Also, the diet of pregnant women contains more than normal amount of fats. Saffron is known to lower the cholesterol levels in the blood and help maintain healthy arteries [9] in pregnant women.

10) Promotes immunity

Women are more susceptible to infections and allergies during pregnancy and the main reason for this is the decreasing levels of immunity. This can give rise to a whole lot of problems in pregnant women. However, saffron is known to increase the production of T cells, that are directly related to the increase in the immune responses in the body [10] .

11) Keeps kidneys healthy

During pregnancy, there is undue pressure on the kidneys to perform their functions. Alterations in the electrolyte balance and water metabolism are said to be at least 40% higher during pregnancy [11] . Saffron is high in potassium [12] which helps the kidneys maintain a water and electrolyte balance, keeping them healthy.

12) Maintains oral health

The anti-inflammatory properties of saffron derived from Crocin, which is one of its active components [13] , helps keep oral problems at bay. During pregnancy, women may not be too finicky about oral health. However, gargling warm water with a few strands of saffron dissolved in it may help keep gums healthy and prevent the formation of plague.

13) Helps feel baby movement

Saffron if taken in the later stages of pregnancy, will encourage the baby to move more freely inside the womb as it helps to increase the core body temperature of the mother. This, in turn, is one of the factors that encourage foetal movement [14] . However, it is important not to go overboard on this herb as excess baby movement may create problems for you and also increase the risk of the baby being entangled in the umbilical cord.

Things To Remember While Using Saffron During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a very critical phase in life for a woman. Therefore it is important to consult your doctor before using saffron to get rid of your pregnancy woes [15] .

. There are a lot of variety of saffron available in the market. Make sure to buy the spice from trusted sources to ensure that the saffron is unadulterated and of the highest quality.

A lot of brands in the market sell imitation saffron derived from the strands of safflower [17] . You may want to steer clear of that.

How Much Saffron Can You Have

Saffron has many active ingredients that may interfere with any of the other medications you may be taking [13] . Also, one important thing to remember is to use it in the right quantities. Medical experts suggest 5 to 6 g of saffron is safe to be consumed during pregnancy [16] .

When And How To Consume Saffron

Saffron can raise the body temperature and can cause contractions. Due to this, it is not advisable for mothers-to-be to consume it in the first trimester when the pregnancy is still not stable. It is best to take saffron after or during the fifth month. Always consult your doctor before starting to consume saffron. If you have a high-risk pregnancy, it is best to keep away from saffron.

Mixing the saffron strands properly in milk will help you derive maximum benefits from it. The mixing medium has to be at a perfect temperature, neither hot nor cold [18] . Also, you can crush the strands a bit before adding it in the water or milk so that it dissolves completely.

You can add a couple of strands of saffron to your foods like soups and spicy curries.

Is Saffron Capable Of Giving You A Fair Child?

There are researches which show that using saffron can improve the skin complexion and texture. But there are no researches which show that if used by the mother to be, the baby will be born with a fair complexion. For now, science considers a myth. But do not let this deter you from using saffron during pregnancy, as there are other benefits of using it while pregnant.

Side Effects Of Saffron

Saffron has substances in it that can lead to contractions. It raises the body's temperature and it can also lead in miscarriage. Talk to your doctor and then decide on taking saffron.

Saffron is not good for all women. Some can be hypersensitive to it. In such women, saffron can cause dry mouth, headaches, nausea and anxiety.

While saffron helps in preventing morning sickness, it can also cause vomiting in some women. Women can be aversive of the smell or flavour of saffron and it can cause them to vomit during pregnancy.

Saffron can also cause bleeding, blackouts, loss of balance, dizziness, numbness and jaundice.



