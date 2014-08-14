Janmashtami 2019: If You Are Pregnant, These Fasting Tips Will Come Handy! Prenatal oi-Denise Baptiste

Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Many people fast on this auspicious day as it is the birthday of Lord Krishna. However, if you are pregnant and planning to fast, you should be careful to not keep your tummy hungry. This year it will be celebrated on 24th August, Saturday.

On Janmashtami, many pregnant women observe a light fast. Since there is no hard and fast rule to fast on Janmashtami, many pregnant women skip it. But those who are pregnant and want to fast on this day, here are some of the tips to keep in mind.

Before observing your fast, you need to get in touch with your doctor. If the doctor permits, you can go ahead and fast on Janmashtami.

WAYS TO MAKE JANMASHTAMI FASTING HEALTHY

These pregnancy tips for women are simple and good for your health as well. Another important thing to keep in mind is to break your fast if you feel any pain and are unable to bear it. Your and unborn child's health should be of utmost importance.

The other important thing to keep in mind is to not allow any sort of gas formation in your tummy. This might be a problem for the foetus and your health. Gas formation in the stomach at the time of pregnancy will cause heart burns and discomfort.

Here are some of the pregnancy tips for women during Janmashtami 2019:

Eat Vrat or Fasting Foods Fasting during Janmashtami can include eating vrat or fasting foods such as sabudana, singhara flour, rajgira flour and kuttu ka atta. These are light and healthy. Break Your Fast Slowly One of the main fasting tips for pregnant women is to break your fast gradually. Never opt for binge eating when the time comes to break fast. This will lead to overeating and choking too. Rest Is Important Taking proper rest is one of the pregnancy tips for women fasting during Janmashtami. When you rest, you give your body the chance to miss the hunger pangs and hence, you are able to fast throughout the day. It Is Best To Stay Indoors If the weather is humid and hot, try to avoid going out in the sun. The sharp weather will drain away all your energy, making you feel hungry and tired. Sleep while you can if the weather is not good to step out. Keep Away From Sugar Keep away from sugar if you are diabetic and pregnant. Secondly, try to avoid sugar at the start of the fast. Sugar might give you a lot of energy and keep you active, but it can also make you feel dizzy if your blood levels suddenly drop. If You Are Ill, Avoid The Fast One of the important pregnancy tips for women fasting during Janmashtami is to avoid or break the fast if you feel uneasy. You should not go ahead with your fast if a headache or dizziness starts to set in. This can cause problems in your pregnancy and it is a risk not worth taking. Consider A Fruit Fast If you are thinking of fasting on Janmashtami, opt for a fruit fast. You can consume water rich fruits that will provide you with nutrients and proteins to keep your energy levels high. Intake Of Water Since you are pregnant, the body absorbs a lot of water into the amniotic sac. This leaves you dehydrated. Therefore, it is best to drink a lot of water when you are fasting so that you do not feel tired or dizzy.