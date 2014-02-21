Foods to Eat During Pregnancy To Get A Fair Baby

When a woman is pregnant, advice starts flowing from all quarters of the family. Some suggest the expected mother to start eating "For two". Some advise her to quit her job. The elderly or the experienced in the family give her all sorts of remedies to keep pregnancy aches and pains at bay.

She is given traditionally prepared food to gorge on and told to strictly limit her work that would require her to travel a lot or lift heavy weights. In fact, the husband is also forced to make sacrifices, as the couple is asked to turn celibate till the delivery.

But the most bizarre advice that the pregnant mother receives is to eat specific kinds of foods to improve the baby's complexion.

Our country's obsession with fair skin may probably never end. Although majority of our Indian folks are educated, a fair complexioned baby is always preferred, even if dark skin runs in the family genes for generations.

But can the diet of a mother alter the genetic complexion of her baby?

According to experts, what you eat cannot alter the complexion of your baby. The complexion of the foetus which is growing inside your womb will be a mixture of the genes from the father and mother and it has got nothing to do with your diet.

However, with the obsession of white skin in our country dating back to a lot of centuries, there are certain foods mentioned in Ayurveda that can help you give birth to your version of the DNA, but comparatively fairer.

Here is a list of foods that can be consumed during pregnancy, which will help improve the complexion of your baby.

1) Saffron Milk

There are a lot of pregnant women who consume saffron milk at their time of pregnancy. It is believed saffron helps to make the baby fair. It improves the complexion of the child growing in the womb.

2) Coconut

If you want to have a fair baby, make it a habit to eat lots of kernels of coconut when pregnant. According to Indian beliefs, the white kernel of the coconut will help you deliver a fair child.

3) Milk

Milk is necessary for a pregnant woman to consume at the time of pregnancy. Milk on the other hand is good for the development of the foetus.

4) Eggs

It is believed that the egg white should be consumed by pregnant women in the second trimester in the efforts to have a light complexioned baby as well.

5) Almonds

A pregnant woman should consume soaked almonds at the time of her pregnancy, if she wants to deliver a fair child. Ayurveda extensively mentions that almond milk helps to improve the complexion of the unborn child.

6) Ghee

Research says that when a pregnant woman adds ghee to her meal, she will have a less painful delivery. On the other hand, ghee also helps to improve the colour of the skin for the foetus.

7) Oranges

One of the citrus fruits to consume when you are pregnant is oranges. It is rich in Vitamin C, which is needed for the growth of your baby and also to improve the skin tone. But make sure to limit them to one a day.

8) Pineapples

A popular Indian belief is that pineapples are rich in Vitamin C and help improve the skin tone. Consuming a glass of fresh pineapple juice a day will help.

9) Fennel Seeds

Drinking the water of the soaked fennel seeds will help improve the complexion of your unborn child. Pregnant women should drink 3 ml of fennel water first thing in the morning. It will also help reduce the nausea feeling, a win-win situation.

10) Grape Juice

Grape juice is another tasty remedy to get a fair complexioned baby. Grapes contain alpha-hydroxyl acids, which are known to improve skin complexion. Helping yourself to a 60 ml glass of grape juice every day may do good.

Although science does not entirely promote the idea of pregnant woman consuming certain kinds of foods to help improve their unborn baby's complexion, it doesn't completely deny it either.

Science works in strange ways, so don't be surprised if you consume the above foods regularly and end up giving birth to a first white baby in the family....!!!