What You Should Know About The Vacuum And Forceps-assisted Birth

Childbirth is a magical thing to experience. But it is also a very harrowing moment for both the mother and the baby. While most childbirth goes normal, there are a lot of things that could go wrong. Some women give birth seemingly in an effortless manner and others do so with a lot of pain and complications. Luckily, with the advent of modern science and medicine, there are a lot of ways to assist and help with the childbirth.

Assisted births are ways that can make the process of the childbirth easier and in some cases, faster. These methods include caesarian sections, vacuum, and forceps-assisted births. A cesarean section can be done due to many different reasons. Vacuum and forceps delivery is usually done when the mother cannot push anymore or when the baby is stuck in the birth canal.

As with most things, there are a lot of pros and cons with the forceps or vacuum-assisted deliveries. The question is whether or not the pros overtake the cons. Today, we shall discuss the things you should know about the vacuum or forceps-assisted births. These will include the pros, the cons, and facts that you need to know about the forceps or vacuum-assisted births. Read on to know more.

• You will have lots of tears and wounds

The birth canal is a narrow passageway through which the baby enters the world. as the baby is born it stretches to accommodate the baby's passage. But it is still a tough task. When the baby is stuck or the mother becomes too tired, the doctor will have to use a forceps or vacuum to literally pull the baby out. These methods involve the placement of instruments on the baby's body to pull it out. This will cause tearing and wound to you in the process. You might need to be receiving an episiotomy too.

• Bruises can happen

With the application of the forceps and the suction cup for the vacuum-assisted birth, comes the risk of bruises. It can be very intense and serious in some cases. Cephalohaematoma is a kind of bruising that happens as a result of this method. In most cases, these bruises go away soon enough. But it can also cause serious problems like brain injury to the baby too. the important thing is to make sure that the doctor is skilled and experienced to perform the assisted birth in an efficient manner.

• Swelling or wounds on the baby's head

The fact remains that even though the doctor is very skilled, these assisted birth methods can still cause problems. Swelling in the head and lacerations are some of the most common problems. When the instruments have to be used for a long time, it can cause these issues. Bleeding can also occur prolonging the process of recuperation.

• Forceps delivery might be gentler when compared to Vacuum birth

Forceps are tongs like instrument that are made to fit a baby's head. It is placed on the baby's head and the baby is pulled out little by little with each contraction. If done properly, it can be very gentle. A vacuum birth uses suction to pull out the baby but it can be more invasive and needs more skill.

• You might still need a c-section

If the vacuum birth or forceps assistance do not help, you might still need a c-section. You will receive a cut on your bikini line and the baby is delivered through it.

• You may need stitches

The birth process using the assistance of forceps or vacuum can lead to a lot of tearing and wounds. This might require a few stitches to help heal. While the idea of receiving stitches can haunt you, remember that it could be a lot worse for you or your baby. The stitches will lead to a relatively longer healing time but you will be fine.

• Assisted births are common

More than 15%of all births are assisted by vacuum or forceps. While it is not very common it is still done on a regular basis. This goes to say that while there are complications that are associated with assisted births, it is still very safe.

• If you had an assisted birth once, you need not have it the next time.

If a woman had to give birth using the assistance of forceps or vacuum once it does not mean that she will have to undergo the same in the next pregnancy. The assistance is given in response to a complication. Since each pregnancy is different, the birthing process will be different too.

• The assisted delivery method can misshape your baby's head

If improper use of the suction or the forceps is done or if undue pressure is applied, these methods can misshape your baby's head. This can lead to damage that can even be permanent. The brain too can be affected. There are a lot of abnormalities and issues of neurological nature that are believed to be caused this way. Precaution and care are very necessary to have a safe delivery.