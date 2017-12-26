As the year 2017 draws to an end, everybody is looking out to get committed to the 2018 New Year resolution. If you are a parent, you must be looking forward to take this fresh start by the horns and get committed to better parenting.

Parenting is a tough job. No matter how hard you work at it and give it your best shot, you will still feel like you are lacking in some way or the other. Every parent thinks that they could have done a better job at parenting when they are done with it.

Parenting is not just hard, it is perhaps the most important thing you can do with your life. A good style of parenting would mean that you create independent, confident and mature children that are an asset to the society. If you do something wrong, it can lead your child to even go astray.

But can you give your children a better parenting if you are a poor role model? Often, bettering yourself and striving to improve yourself will make you the best role model your children can ask for. Make sure that you practice what you preach. If you are bad at handling your emotions, you can't expect your children to be good at handling theirs.

As a mom, you can make a few changes and be resolved to be a better parent when this New Year arrives.

Today, we present to you 10 parenting resolutions that every mom should make. These resolutions will help improve yourself for the good of your kids. They will help improve the bond between you and your kids. Read on to know more.