World Breastfeeding Week 2019: Essential Vitamins For Women During Breastfeeding

Diet has an important role in having a healthy pregnancy. The condition is not different during your breastfeeding period as well. You need to have a balanced diet during breastfeeding not only to supply enough nutrients for your baby, but also to keep yourself healthy and fit. World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated globally every year from 1 to 7 August to promote the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding.

Taking enough vitamins by women during breastfeeding is very important in keeping your baby healthy and energetic. Many medical practitioners suggest taking good multivitamin supplements along with a healthy diet.

Before continuing your prenatal vitamin during your breastfeeding, make sure that it contains enough doses that are needed during lactation. An extra supplement of key vitamins like vitamin D and vitamin B are important for lactating women.

Breastfeeding uses a lot of energy and nutrients, which has to be regained by providing additional supplements. It is one of the common pregnancy tips to take multivitamins. You can use this pregnancy tip during lactation as well.

Multivitamin preparations that are specific for lactation will cover the majority of vitamins. Since the amount of vitamin may vary, check the labels and talk to your doctor to ensure that you are getting an adequate supply.

Here are some important vitamins for women to take during breastfeeding.

Vitamin D Among the list of vitamins for women during breastfeeding, Vitamin D has an important role. It is recommended to take supplements of vitamin D containing 10 micrograms (mcg) each day. It is an important pregnancy tip also to get some morning or evening sunlight for the production of Vitamin D. Vitamin C Vitamin C is one of the crucial vitamins for women during breastfeeding. You can get this if you include citrus fruits, berries, tropical fruit, tomatoes, capsicum and potatoes in your diet. Other than foods, most of the multivitamin supplements contain Vitamin C. Folate Folate is very important during pregnancy and lactation. You can take an extra supplement for folate. At the same time, you can include leafy green vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, cabbage and brussel sprouts in your diet. Vitamin E Vitamin E is an important vitamin that has to be supplemented to your body, while you are breastfeeding. It can be supplemented to your body as oral, topical, or injected vitamin E, depending on your need. Vitamin A Supplementing vitamin A is important in the case of lactating mothers because of the increased demand of the vitamin during milk production. Along with taking vitamin supplements, include dark green and yellow vegetables such as broccoli, carrots and pumpkin in your diet. Vitamin B6 The Recommended Dietary Intake (RDA) of vitamin B6 for breastfeeding women is 2 mg per day. If you considered taking multivitamin supplements as one of the most important pregnancy tips, then it should be the same during lactation as well. Vitamin B2 Vitamin B2, otherwise known as riboflavin should be supplemented to lactating women to produce breast milk of good quality and mount. It can be found in certain foods such as milk, meat, eggs, nuts, enriched flour, and green vegetables. Vitamin B12 Levels of vitamin B12 in the breast milk is related to the mother's intake. It is recommended that mothers who are vegetarians or who are at a risk for vitamin B12 deficiency should get an adequate supplement. Vitamin B1 Breastfeeding women have a higher need for vitamin B12, when compared to others. Adequate intake of vitamins for women during breastfeeding will help keep the mother and baby healthy.