Parineeti Chopra Welcomes Baby Boy On Choti Diwali: Here Are 30 Unique Names For Festival-Born Babies

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have shared the happiest news in their life with their fans: the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, October 19, 2025 coinciding with the auspicious celebration of Choti Diwali. Sharing their joy on social media, the couple wrote, "He's finally here, our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller! First we had each other, now we have everything... With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

The timing of the birth has made the celebration extra special for the family, as Choti Diwali is a day associated with light, new beginnings, and prosperity. Parineeti and Raghav, married in September 2023, have been receiving heartfelt congratulations from friends, family, and fans alike. Parineeti, who has previously expressed her desire for a large family and openness to adoption, is now embracing motherhood with radiant happiness.

Photo Credit: Instagram@parineetichopra

Choosing The Perfect Name For A Choti Diwali Baby

A child born on Choti Diwali is a living embodiment of the festival itself-bringing light, joy, and fresh beginnings into the lives of everyone around them. Just as the festival celebrates prosperity and illumination, parents often look for names that capture the same auspicious spirit. Inspired by this magical timing, here's a curated list of 15 unique baby boy names and 15 girl names, each chosen to reflect the brightness, hope, and positivity that Choti Diwali represents.

15 Baby Boy Names for Choti Diwali

Deepansh - "Part of the lamp," symbolizing light that drives away darkness, perfect for Diwali. Divyansh - "Part of the divine light," representing the blessings and positivity that the festival brings. Ravikiran - "Ray of the sun," like the bright sun shining during festive mornings. Pradyumna - "Extremely mighty," symbolizing strength and victory over challenges, much like Diwali celebrates triumph. Tejasvi - "Radiant, brilliant," a name that mirrors the sparkling lights of diyas. Aahan - "Dawn, first rays of the sun," marking a new beginning like the fresh start Diwali represents. Chirag - "Lamp, light," a direct reflection of the diyas that illuminate every home. Aarav - "Peaceful, calm," embodying the serenity that comes after lighting the festival lamps. Ishan - "Lord, sun, or wealth," symbolizing prosperity and auspicious energy of the festival. Yugansh - "Part of an era," signifying a child born in a time of joy and celebration. Pranit - "Led forward, guided," reflecting guidance and positivity that Diwali brings into life. Akshay - "Eternal, indestructible," representing the timeless values of light and goodness celebrated on Diwali. Ridhvik - "Blessed, prosperous," a name resonating with the wealth and abundance symbolised during the festival. Advait - "Unique, unparalleled," mirroring the uniqueness of a child born on a special day like Choti Diwali. Vihan - "Morning, beginning of a new day," symbolising hope and the start of something wonderful.

15 Baby Girl Names for Choti Diwali

Diya - "Lamp, light," embodying the essence of Diwali itself. Deepika - "Little lamp," reflecting the countless diyas lit to welcome prosperity. Jyotsna - "Moonlight," symbolising serenity and calm during festival nights. Prerana - "Inspiration," perfect for a child who brings light and motivation to others. Tanirika - "Sacred water lily," representing purity and blossoming new beginnings, like festive hope. Aarohi - "Ascending, musical scale," symbolising growth and progress in life, echoing Diwali celebrations. Anvika - "Powerful and complete," mirroring the strength and fullness of happiness during the festival. Chandrika - "Moonlight," reflecting soft illumination on festive nights. Ira - "Earth, or Goddess Saraswati," bringing knowledge, wisdom, and auspiciousness like Diwali blessings. Kavya - "Poetry, expression," echoing the creativity and vibrancy of Diwali decorations and celebrations. Saanvi - "Goddess Lakshmi," representing prosperity and divine blessings of wealth and abundance. Prisha - "Gift of God," a reminder of the blessings that Diwali celebrates. Aadhya - "First power, beginning," symbolising new beginnings and divine energy of the festival. Vidhatri - "Creator, one who sustains life," reflecting the nurturing and generative aspects celebrated in Diwali rituals. Roshni - "Light," directly connecting the child to the festival's essence of illumination and hope.

Celebrate The Light And New Beginnings

Photo Credit: Instagram@parineetichopra

Diwali 2025 will now be extra special for the Chopra-Chadha family, and for countless parents across India, it highlights the fact that the festival of lights is not limited to diyas and sweets, it's also about new life, new hopes, and bright beginnings. Choosing a meaningful name for a baby born on this day adds an extra layer of blessing, creating a connection to the festival that lasts a lifetime.