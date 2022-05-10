Just In
Tomato Fever Reported In Kerala: Know Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
As per local media reports, at least 82 cases of tomato fever have been reported in Kollam city, Kerala. All confirmed cases involve children under five, and they have been reported by local govt hospitals. The total number of tomato fever cases in the state may be even higher if private hospital numbers are included.
What Is Tomato Fever?
Tomato fever, also referred to as tomato flu, is a rare viral infection that mainly affects children under five. According to reports, the state health department is closely monitoring the situation and has taken preventive measures in the areas where the cases have been reported-Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur [1].
In India, tomato fever is an unidentified fever that is mostly found in Kerala state. Whether the disease is a viral fever or an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever is still debated. Affected individuals have rashes and irritation of the skin, and signs of dehydration on the tongue.
What Causes Tomato Fever?
Dr N. Thanganath, Medical Superintendent, Kottayam, said: "In a few cases, the patients have skin irritations, rashes, and dehydration on the tongue. These signs do not go away even after one week of treatment. A few patients had rashes on their faces. We don't know the specific cause. Sometimes it goes away spontaneously" [2].
What Are The Symptoms Of Tomato Fever?
In addition to rashes and skin irritation, children who suffer from Tomato flu or Tomato fever usually experience dehydration. It is known as "tomato flu" or "tomato fever" because it causes blisters on many parts of the infected child's body, generally red in colour.
The symptoms of tomato fever are mentioned below [3]:
- Tiredness
- A change in the hands and legs' complexion
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal cramps
- Diarrhoea
- Joint pain
- Coughing
- Sneezing
- Wheezing
- Runny nose
- High fever
- Body aches
How To Prevent Tomato Fever?
You should consult a doctor if your child displays these symptoms mentioned above.
- Infected children must drink a lot of boiled water to stay hydrated.
- Do not scratch blisters or rashes.
- Ensure proper hygiene and cleanliness.
- Use warm water to take a bath.
- Avoid close contact with the infected individual.
- Rest properly to avoid the long-term effects of the fever.
On A Final Note...
The Kerala Health Department closely monitors the situation since this disease affects children under five years old. All 82 cases of Tomato Fever were reported in Kollam, Kerala.
