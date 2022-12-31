New Year 2023: Tips To Make Your Baby's First New Year's Special Kids oi-Amritha K

This will be your baby's first time welcoming the new year, so your New Year's Eve plans are probably going to look different from last year, as the morning after will begin a bit earlier. And on the positive note, no morning hangover, yay!

A common question for new parents or parents who have recently had a baby is, "How can I celebrate New Year's with my baby?" Some parents may feel as if they cannot celebrate New Year's with a baby. But that's not the case.

Here are some Tips To Make Your Baby's First New Year's Special.

Ways To Make Baby's First New Year's Special

1. Dress up

New Year's isn't complete without dressing up. If you are spending the holiday with your family and not going anywhere or having guests over, that is okay too because you and your baby can still dress up. Choose your little one's best outfit or splurge on two separate outfits; one for New Year's Eve and one for New Year's Day.

2. New Year's eve photo shoot

The perfect day for a baby-friendly New Year's Eve photoshoot at home is New Year's Eve. Get some 2022 headbands, sunglasses, or other props to make the pictures even more fabulous.

3. Host a baby party

Organize an early new year's eve party with friends and their babies. Make a smorgasbord of baby purees and finger foods, along with tasty appetizers and drinks for the adults. The babies can play while the adults speak. Stage a mock countdown and blow some noisemakers before everyone leaves.

4. Get out early

Take your baby out for a New Year's celebration in the early evening. Many families celebrate at casual restaurants, the mall, and other family-friendly spots. See if your local gym or play space is hosting a family NYE celebration.

5. Make a time capsule

You can make a time capsule of a diaper, a favourite outfit he's outgrown, a picture, and other small items that will be read in ten years by your child. Describe your favourite memories of your child's first year, mention current events, and share your hopes and dreams for them. Bury it or just keep it somewhere safe and open it 10-15 years later!

6. Take a look back at the year

Reminisce about the good times you had with your little one and your family during 2022 with a fun and beautiful photo album or scrapbook. If you're the one who cherishes your gorgeous photo album or scrapbook, you can surprise your child when they're older with the album so they can cherish it too. It would be great if you could save some space and add pictures every year until your child reaches their18th birthday.

Happy New Year Everybody! Wish your little one a Happy New Year from us at Boldsky!

