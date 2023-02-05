Sensory Play For Kids: What Is It? Why Is It Necessary? And How To Implement It Kids oi-Geetika Jain

The Learning Pyramid, first introduced by Williams & Shallenberger in 1996, shows that learning is incremental and that a child's sensory integration plays a crucial role in their development. Until their sensory needs are not fulfilled, they may need help in other learnings like sensory-motor, behaviour, eye-hand coordination & academic learning.

The pyramid places seven sensory systems at the base of the pyramid: Tactile (touch), Vestibular (movement), Proprioception (muscle/joint), Olfactory (smell), Visual, Auditory, and Gustatory (taste).

By providing opportunities for sensory play and exploration, children can develop their sensory integration and improve their ability to understand and make sense of the world around them.



What Is Sensory Play?

Sensory play is a type of play that engages & stimulates the five senses: touch, sight, sound, smell, and taste. Sensory play activities provide opportunities for children to explore and engage with the world around them, helping to develop their sensory awareness and ability to understand and make sense of the world.

It is appropriate to introduce the sensory play to children as soon as they can safely engage with the materials and activities. This can vary based on the individual child, but many children can begin to participate in sensory play as early as six months old.

Sensory play is an important aspect of early childhood development; it is never too early to start exploring the world through the senses. Infants can engage in simple sensory play activities, such as looking at high-contrast patterns, feeling different textures, and listening to music or sounds. As children grow and develop, they can engage in more complex sensory play activities, such as playing with sand, water, and play dough.

It is important to monitor children during sensory play to ensure their safety and to help guide their play. Sensory play should always be age-appropriate and tailored to the child's needs and abilities.



Why Is It Important?

Sensory play is important for children because it:

Promotes development: Sensory play helps children develop their sensory awareness and can support their overall development, including fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and cognitive abilities.

Encourages exploration and discovery: Sensory play provides opportunities for children to explore and discover the world around them, promoting their learning and creativity.

Supports emotional regulation: Engaging in sensory play can help children regulate their emotions and reduce stress and anxiety.

Enhances language development: Sensory play activities can provide opportunities for children to learn new vocabulary and improve their language skills.

Supports social and emotional development: Sensory play can provide opportunities for children to engage with others, promoting social and emotional development and helping them build relationships.

Sensory play is a key aspect of early childhood development and can provide a fun and engaging way for children to learn and grow. Children need access to various sensory play experiences, as each type of play can support different aspects of development.



Sensory Play Ideas

Here are a few simple sensory activities for children:

Playdough: Homemade or store-bought playdough is a fun and engaging sensory activity that promotes fine motor skills and creativity. Sensory bins: Fill a bin with a sensory material, such as rice, beans, or sand, and add toys and objects for children to explore. Water play: Fill a basin or tub with water and add toys, such as boats and measuring cups, for children to play with. Sandcastle building: Visit a beach or create a sandcastle-building station at home using sand and moulding tools. Finger painting: Provide non-toxic finger paints and paper for children to explore and create their works of art. Cloud dough: Mix flour and oil to create a soft and squishy dough for children to play with. Bubble play: Blow bubbles for children to chase and pop or provide bubble wands for children to create their bubbles. Sensory Bottles: Fill a clear bottle with different items, such as glitter, beads, or sequins, for children to watch and shake. Edible play: Allow kids to play with and taste different foods, such as whipping cream or jelly, to engage their sense of taste and texture. Sensory walks: Take a walk together and encourage kids to use their senses to observe and explore the world around them. Sensory bags: Fill clear plastic bags with different materials such as glitter, cornstarch, or shaving cream, and let children touch and observe the contents. Cooking and baking: Children can engage their senses of smell, taste, and touch through cooking and baking activities.

These activities allow children to engage their senses, develop fine motor skills, and have fun while exploring the world around them.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 16:05 [IST]